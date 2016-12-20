Crosstalk: Hawk and dove story no fairytale

With over two years writing “Crosstalk” with RaeLynn Ricarte, the most persistent question we hear from our readers is this: “How on Earth do you guys manage to work together?”

Given that our views are often poles apart — and they are our own views, not inventions expressed for the purpose of argument — it astonishes people that we are able to work closely as “co-editors,” together striving to give readers of the Chronicle a thoughtful, well designed and informative take on the people and news of our community five days a week. (Yes, RaeLynn is now executive editor as well — primarily because of her sweet and generous disposition — but the newsroom dynamic remains the same.)

The mockery and “hyper partisanship” of our current political climate, growing for years and whipped into a froth during the recent election, has widened the gulf between Americans even as the internet and social media serve up “what we want to hear” based on our first or last click, our likes and dislikes, or just our ethnicity or location —interpreted by “algorithms” adopted by various web services and search engines.

As a result, we see only our own reflection.

That RaeLynn and I can disagree on core principles, and still work in partnership, seems strange in this political climate.

To be clear, writing Crosstalk is not without its bumps and frustrations: There are topics I refuse to address, there are arguments and frustrations, sometimes anger and hurt feelings. You can't discuss things that you feel strongly about with someone who opposes your viewpoint without feeling the pain of it at times.

So how does this work?

For myself, I start with the recognition that no object (or truth) looks the same from every viewpoint. It's something I learned as a photographer: A subject framed in a photograph changes with every step to the left or right.

There is no “right” way to see something, no correct angle, but rather an almost infinite number of variations.

Each view, in the physical world, is a true view. Each view, in the political world, is truly seen by the viewer.

RaeLynn's point of reference is very different than my own, but we are both honestly contemplating the subject. I can't assume her view is wrong simply because I disagree with it.

I make no effort to change anyone’s mind. I see things the way I see them, and others are free to do the same. My hope is we will come to understand each other better: And we do.

I understand RaeLynn's views better now than I did when we started, and learned to recognize some of my own (erroneous) assumptions.

The ability to talk about our differences in a civil and honest manner is the difference between a society that works and one that is primed to fail. Such conversations aren't comfortable, and sometimes differences are irreconcilable, but somewhere in the midst of it all you will find a person with human needs and desires.

Here is a question you should ask yourself, the next time Crosstalk gets you hot under the collar: Do you actually know anyone who fits your stereotype of the “other,” be that the tree-hugging, bleeding-heart Communist liberal or the gun-toting, revolution-spouting dim-witted conservative?

Chances are you don't. If you think you do, try taking them out to lunch. You might be surprised at who you find behind the rhetoric.

Fairness, honesty, strength, integrity, commitment, work ethic – those are the things I find behind the politics and opinion: RaeLynn and I may never see eye-to-eye, and will argue some things til we are blue in the face — but I can't think of anyone I'd rather have watching my back.

And most importantly, when she throws things at me she hangs to the right, and I've learned in the past year to duck to the left.

— Mark B. Gibson