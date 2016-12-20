Girls get important court time

The Dufur Rangers exploded for a 66-51 win Saturday at home against Klickitat, but could not keep the offense going in Monday’s 64-29 loss to 2A Culver in a pair of girls’ basketball games played.

In their Saturday matchup, the Lady Rangers had 27 field goals, three 3-pointers, and shot 9 of 20 from the line.

Both teams fought to a 15-all standstill through the first period, but then Dufur used runs of 21-14 and 21-7 to take a 56-36 lead with one quarter left to play.

Chloe Beeson tallied 21 points, Kayla Bailey added 17 and Alexus Outlaw dropped 11 points for the Rangers, who had seven different players hit field goals.

Klickitat had 18 field goals and went 14 of 32 from the line, with Mackenzie Tuthill and Bailee Green combining for 34 points.

In Monday’s loss to Culver, Outlaw had 14 points, Beeson went for six and the duo of Leticia Macias and Sydnee Byers added four points each.

Dufur fell behind 18-14 after one quarter, but then Culver went on a 46-15 run over the last three periods of play.

Irma Retano led all scorers with 27 points, and teammates Mia Gamboa and Jessica Johnson had 10 points each for Culver, which had 28 field goals and 7 for 19 from the line.

Dufur (1-2 overall) has a tournament on Dec. 29 and 30, with games against Echo and Nixyaawii at 3 p.m. on both days.