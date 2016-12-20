Huskies lose two at Klamath Falls

The Sherman Huskies lost games to Hosanna Christina (64-28) and Cascade Christian (35-24) this weekend in Klamath Falls.
Up next, the Huskies head to the Riverdale Tournament from Dec. 28-30.
