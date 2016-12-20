Letter to the Editor: Hope for the world

To the editor:

During the Christmas season we see numerous stars placed around our community, along with beautiful decorations on homes and yards. These all bring joy and happiness to gladden the heart.

Many memories are stirred at this time, of family, home and love.

Of special note, are the stars and the reminder that God loves each one of his children. So much so that he sent his only begotten son, Jesus Christ, into the world to atone for the sins of all mankind, and to break the bands of death.

God placed a new star in the heavens as a guide to those seeking him. Wise men still seek Jesus.

The star out west of The Dalles and others all around town give hope and peace to a troubled world and help us remember what is important in life.

We thank all those you made the efforts to give such wonderful gifts to each one of us.

“Peace I leave with you, my peace I give unto you; not as the world giveth, give I unto you.” John 14:27.

May God bless America!

Merle Blackburn family

The Dalles