Masked robbers charged

The suspects in the robbery of a local gas station in late October have both been indicted on three counts each of first-degree robbery and unlawful use of a weapon.

Joshua Luther, 37, and his wife Michelle Renee Luther, 28, were indicted by the Wasco County grand jury last Friday.

Late on Sunday, Oct. 23, two people wearing jack-o’-lantern masks entered the Astro Express gas station at 2600 W. Sixth St., one brandishing a shotgun and the other a handgun. The male did the talking and made the victims —three employees of the gas station, two females and one male — lay on the ground. There were no customers in the store.

The Luthers are lodged at the Washington County Jail in Hillsboro. They were arrested two days after the robbery in The Dalles, after allegedly robbing the Aladdin Inn and Suites in Portland.

The Luthers’ vehicle was spotted in Tigard and after a lengthy pursuit, which included several crashes and shots being fired at pursuing officers, ended in Tualatin.

Joshua Luther was shot by an officer from the Tigard Police Department at the conclusion of the pursuit. Three children were also in the vehicle during the incident.

Joshua was indicted on 23 charges and Michelle was indicted on 15 charges, including attempted aggravated murder, by the Washington County grand jury in October.

She is accused of driving the van during the pursuit.

Detectives and patrol officers with The Dalles Police Department were able to develop the Luthers as suspects in the local robbery.

In October, The Dalles Police Sgt. Jamie Carrico said police believed the two robberies were connected due to “consistencies in surveillance videos, interviews, evidence gathered at the crime scene in the Portland area, and help from the public.”

He said connections in the case to the robbery in Portland were made possible by “diligent work from our detectives and graveyard shift who used all resources, including social media, and really hit the pavement hard and got the ball rolling.”

The Luthers are from Sunnyside, Wash., according to KOIN 6 news. Michelle has no criminal history, Carrico said.

Josh Luther has a lengthy criminal history, and is a registered sex offender, according to a KOIN 6 report. He was also hailed as a hero for saving a boy from an exploding firecracker in July.

“Detectives worked in cooperation with the Portland Police Bureau, the Tualatin Police Department, and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

“It was a very lengthy and involved investigation that resulted in the indictments and arrests of these two individuals.”