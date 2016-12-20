Rangers rounding into form after big wins

Coming off a four-game break in the schedule, the Dufur Rangers had a chance to play games against Klickitat and Culver and came away with a pair of victories by an average of 28 points to move up in the 1A rankings.

Saturday at home against Klickitat, Connor Uhalde scored 16 points, and five players surpassed double digits, as the Rangers broke open a 19-10 lead through one quarter with a 47-11 run over the second and third quarters for a 76-37 win.

After Uhalde, Curtis Crawford poured in 13 points, McLaughlin, Wetherbee and Keever tallied 10 points apiece, and Travis Lucas and Kolbe Bales notched six points.

Klickitat managed 13 field goals overall, seven through the first three quarters of action.

Easton Atchley led the Vandals with 12 points, Riley Holycross went for nine and Jacob Wenz ended up with seven points.

Monday in Culver, Uhalde scored nine of his team-leading 17 points in the first quarter, and both Crawford and Wetherbee added a combined 24 in the Rangers’ 61-44 win.

Weston Basl had 15 points, Mike Davis scored 10 and Tony Olivares added six points to lead Culver, who hit 16 field goals, six from long distance and went 6 of 15 from the line.

Dufur totaled 25 baskets and hit 11 of 16 free throws, as Crawford netted 13, Wetherbee had 11 and Kolbe Bales hit for eight points.

Dufur (2-1 overall) was in Klickitat tonight.

At 4 p.m. Wednesday, the Rangers travel to Cove.