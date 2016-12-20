For the Record from December 20, 2016

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

TUESDAY, December 20, 2016

Hospital Admissions

December 16 — Steven Collins, Dallesport. Robert A. Owen, The Dalles.

December 18 — Harvey D. Prouty, The Dalles.

December 19 — Joyce L. Chase, Wishram.

Hospital Dismissals

December 16 — Latrelle R. Smoot Jr., Moro. William C. Weis, The Dalles.

December 17 — Steven R. Collins, Dallesport.

December 18 — Robert A. Owen, The Dalles.

December 19 — Harvey D. Prouty, The Dalles. Otilia R. Vann, unkown address.

Accidents

The Dalles City

December 16, 5:22 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, West 6th and Mt. Hood streets. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.

Wasco County

December 16, 12:31 p.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, 4900 block of Seven Mile Hill Road. Truck and trailer jackknifed and was moved to the side of the road until it could be towed. The crash was logged.

December 17, 11:33 p.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Dufur. Driver was coming home from a snow park when he slid off the road hit a parked camp trailer with people inside. A report was taken.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

December 17, 12:05 p.m. – Crew responded to the 500 block of Lone Pine Boulevard on a report of a fire alarm. Contact was made with maintenance staff who advised that there was a spider web over the alarm sensor that keeps triggering the alarm. No problem was found.

December 17, 6:53 p.m. – Crew responded to the 1500 block of West 6th Street on a report of a gas leak. Contact was made with employees who evacuated the building as gas was leaking near the meter. The gas to the building was shut off and gas dissipated through the building. The gas company arrived to fix the issue.

December 18, 11:52 a.m. – Crew responded to the 1600 block of East 9th Street on a report of a smoke alarm going off. There was no one home at the residence. A few minutes later a resident came and advised this was not a smoke alarm but an alarm she set inside the home. No problem was found.

Dec. 19, 5:44 p.m. -- MCFR dispatched to a smoke alarm in a private residence in the 1500 block of East 1th Street. Firefighters arrived and were met by homeowner who told them she was cooking chicken and set the alarm off inadvertently. Alarm was reset and crew returned to quarters.

Dec. 19, 8:13 p.m. -- MCFR dispatched to a water flow alarm at the Columbia Crest building. Columbia Crest staffers took crew to attic and checked for fire and sprinkler activation. No fire or sprinkler activation was found. Crew returned to quarters.

Personnel also responded to 10 calls for emergency medical services on Friday, eight on Saturday, seven on Sunday and 10 on Monday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A missing person report was taken Friday morning from the 1000 block of Lewis Street.

Police responded to the 200 block of Terminal Avenue Friday morning after a caller reported that a pickup was abandoned near the business partially blocking one of the entrances. The vehicle was impounded and a report as taken.

Police responded to the 1700 block of East 10th Street Friday afternoon on a report of an abandoned vehicle. The vehicle was impounded and a report was taken.

Police responded to the 1000 block of West 6th Street Friday evening after a caller reported finding a pipe with drugs in. The paraphernalia was picked up and disposed of. A report was taken.

Jimmy Lee Cain, 24, The Dalles, was arrested Friday evening in the 1700 block of East 10th Street and is accused of probation violation.

Vincent William Leslie, 27, The Dalles, was arrested Friday evening in the 2800 block of West 7th Street and is accused of four counts of probation violation.

Jimmy James Spino, 25, The Dalles, was arrested early Saturday morning in the 900 block of Snipes Street on a warrant for failure to appear.

James Wesley Bayes, 54, The Dalles, was arrested Saturday afternoon in the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street and is accused of probation violation.

A theft report was taken Saturday evening from the 1600 block of East 9th Street after a victim reported a large sum of money was stolen from her home.

A theft report was taken early Sunday morning from the 3200 block of Bret Clodfelter Way after an employee reported a subject fled without paying for fuel.

Steven Richard Vanhoosen, 53, Milwaukie, was arrested Sunday morning in the 2500 block of West 6th Street and is accused of contempt of court.

A hit and run report was taken Sunday morning from the 1600 block of East 12th Street.

A theft report was taken Sunday evening form the 1300 block of West 6th Street after a victim reported his dog was stolen from within his vehicle while he was eating in a restaurant.

A theft report was taken Sunday evening from the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street after staff reported two male subjects ran from the store with unpaid merchandise. The incident is under investigation.

Brittni Irene Catron, 20, The Dalles, was arrested Monday morning in the 900 block of Pomona street and is accused of probation violation.

Silas Wyley Howtopat, 40, Goldendale, was arrested Monday evening in the 2400 block of Old Dufur Road and is accused of two counts of failure to appear on a bench warrant and one county of being a fugitive from another state – felony.

Wasco County

Danica Faye Hover, 30, Cascade Locks, was arrested early Saturday morning during a traffic stop near East 2nd and Laughlin streets and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Deputy initiated a traffic stop early Sunday morning in Dufur after a driver failed to dim their bright lights. The driver was cited for failure to dim, illegal parking, curfew violation, and minor in possession of marijuana and minor in possession of alcohol. Four passengers were all cited for minor in possession of alcohol. A report was taken.

Jamie Rae Rankin, 25, Heppner, was arrested Sunday morning during a traffic stop in Biggs Junction and is accused of probation violation. Casey Allen Nelson, 26, Heppner, was also arrested and is accused of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

On Monday morning in the 4400 block of Highway 30, a vehicle prowl was reported. Owner of Geo Metro said air wrench and battery were missing and requested extra patrols.

Deputies responded to a report of four dogs chained in snow with no food or water in the 80000 block of Ridgetop Road on Monday afternoon. Deputy informed the woman the owner has stated the dogs are fed in morning and at night.

Deputies took a call for a welfare check in the 2200 block of Mosier Creek Road Monday afternoon. Caller was concerned because they had not heard from missing subject for at least two hours and he had been reportedly very intoxicated. Driver was located by deputies; he did not appear to be under the influence of anything and a taxi had given him a ride home.

An assault was reported Monday evening in the 77000 block of Highway 216. A male came into the caller’s house and hit her in head and threatened her. The suspect has been trespassed from the victim’s property and was cited for harassment.

Oregon State Police

Kenneth Carl Fandrich, 50, Oregon City, was arrested Friday evening during a traffic stop on Interstate 84, milepost 80 and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Ashara Danae Buzzard, 32, The Dalles, was arrested early Monday morning during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 83 and is accused of reckless driving.

Regional Jail

Steven Robert Kiser, 36, The Dalles, was jailed Friday on a court commitment for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Austin Levi Harvey, 22, Wamic, was jailed Friday on a court commitment for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.

Jason Philip Gintz, 31, Chattaroy, Wash., was jailed Saturday on a Sherman County court commitment for unlawful possession of heroin and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Parole & Probation

Rebecca Ann Sirianni, 42, Wishram, Wash., was jailed Friday afternoon in the community corrections office and is accused of probation violation.

Lottery

Oregon

Friday, December 16

Mega Millions – 1-8-15-36-43; Mega: 6; Multiplier: 5

Pick 4 – 1 p.m. 2-1-5-8; 4 p.m. 7-1-5-5; 7 p.m. 3-9-1-4; 10 p.m. 5-1-5-0

Lucky Lines – 3-8-9-13-17-23-27-30

Saturday, December 17

Powerball – 1-8-16-40-48; Powerball: 10; Multiplier: 2

Megabucks – 14-16-17-29-39-40

Win for Life – 7-57-60-65

Pick 4 – 1 p.m. 9-7-0-9; 4 p.m. 6-6-5-5; 7 p.m. 3-3-9-9; 10 p.m. 9-4-2-1

Lucky Lines – 4-5-10-14-20-22-26-29

Sunday, December 18

Pick 4 – 1 p.m. 7-8-0-3; 4 p.m. 2-9-8-7; 7 p.m. 4-7-2-1; 10 p.m. 6-1-4-9

Lucky Lines – 3-7-12-16-17-24-28-29

Monday, December 19

Lucky Lines – 4, 5, 12, 14, 20, 21, 26, 31

Megabucks – 9, 11, 18, 26, 39, 47

Win for Life – 21, 26, 67, 72

Pick 4 – 1 p.m., 9, 4, 1, 2; 4 p.m., 4, 5, 2, 5; 7 p.m., 3, 8, 6, 3; 10 p.m., 8, 9, 9, 7

Washington

Friday, December 16

Match 4 – 3-4-11-19

Daily Game – 9-8-8

Saturday, December 17

Lotto – 6-9-13-21-30-46

Hit 5 – 1-3-10-18-23

Match 4 – 1-13-18-20

Daily Game – 0-4-5

Sunday, December 18

Match 4 – 3-8-11-16

Daily Game – 9-9-2

Monday, December 19

Lotto -- 08-19-25-28-31-32

Hit 5 – 10-15-32-36-38

Match 4 – 07-10-17-24

Daily Game – 05-01-01

Daily Keno – 01-03-06-20-24-29-30-35-39-41-50-51-53-55-56-62-66-67-72-79