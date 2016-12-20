Redsides salvage a weekend split

Ty Herlocker has a career night with 29 points, 14 rebounds and three blocked shots, and the senior sank two pressure free throws with 5.5 seconds left in regulation to lead South Wasco County to a 52-51 win over Culver Saturday.

After Herlocker hit his two free throws, Culver guard Matt Krueger had a chance to give his team a win with a desperation shot, but it could not fall.

Culver went ahead 41-37 entering the fourth quarter, but Nick Ward hit two 3-pointers, Herlocker added seven points and Haven Stephenson hit two free throws to lead 15-10 run.

SWC hit on 22 field goals and shot 6 of 8 from the line, with both Ward and Dawson Herlocker scoring six points and Stephenson added five.

Mike Davis had 12 points, Weston Basl tallied 10 and Krueger notched 10 points, but was held scoreless in the first half.

Monday in Lyle, the Redsides could only manage 11 second-half points and totaled 12 field goals overall in a 43-32 loss to the Cougars.

Ty Herlocker went for 10 points and eight boards, Stephenson followed up with nine and Ward added six.

Riley Mills led Lyle with 14 points, all in the first quarter, and the team started strong with a 17-10 run in the first quarter and then outscored SWC 26-22 over the final three quarters to get the win.

SWC (3-2) heads to Echo for a two-day tournament at Echo High School starting on Thursday, Dec. 29.

The first game is against Nixyaawii at 7:30 p.m. Friday, and then they cap tourney action with a 7:30 p.m. tilt versus Echo.