Sherman goes 1-1 at Hoops Classic

The Sherman Huskies had their win streak snapped at 24 games after posting a split this weekend at the Holiday Hoops Classic in Klamath Falls.

On Friday, Treve Martin, Kyle Fields and Max Martin combined for 63 points to lead the Huskies to an 80-73 victory over Hosanna Christian.

Sherman fell behind by a 23-14 score through the first quarter, but then stormed back with a 24-11 second-quarter run to take a 38-34 lead at the break.

The win vaulted Sherman to the title game against 3A Cascade Christian Saturday, with the Challengers jumping ahead 25-13 through one quarter enroute to a 63-49 triumph.

Sherman hit 18 field goals, three 3-pointers, and went 10 of 13 from the free throw line.

Fields had 19 points, Max Martin totaled 13 and Treve Martin totaled nine points.

Carson Cochrane broke free for 29 points and Joel McLemore went for 11 points, as Cascade totaled 22 baskets, six from long range, and hit on 13 of 19 free throws.

No. 5 Sherman (3-1 overall) makes a trip to Hawaii for the four-day Punahou Invitational in Honolulu starting at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27 against St. Louis High School.