SWC drops Gilchrist and Lyle

Coming off a one-point loss to Dayville-Monument, South Wasco County used defense and balanced scoring to dispatch of Gilchrist and Lyle-Wishram in a pair of non-league girls’ basketball games.

Saturday, Allie Noland led with 11 points, Abby Birman went off for eight and Madisen Davis and Kiana Moody had six points each in SWC’s 33-23 win over Gilchrist.

The Lady Redsides led 12-10 at the half, but finished off the contest on runs of 11-9 and 10-4 to capture the 10-point victory.

SWC totaled 14 field goals and 3 for 6 from the line.

Gilchrist had 10 baskets and was 3 of 10 from the line.

After that win, the Redsides made a trip to Lyle for a game, and the offense helped lead the charge, as four players hit multiple baskets and the Redsides gained the early edge with a 18-5 halftime lead in a 45-13 romp over the Lady Cougars.

Davis had nine points, and the trio of Jada Myers, Birman and Noland tacked on eight points apiece, as the Redsides hit on 18 baskets and converted 9 of 19 free throw attempts.

Ahead by 13 points at the start of the third quarter, Davis had six points and Birman and Noland added four points each to lead an 18-4 run to extend the lead to 36-9 entering the fourth quarter.

Larissa McConnalle led with six points, and Raquel Montoya added three for Lyle.

SWC (3-2 overall) heads to Echo for tournament games against Echo on Thursday, Dec. 29 and Nixyaawii on Friday, Dec. 30. Both games are set to begin at 6 p.m.