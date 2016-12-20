Union Pacific, opponents file appeals

In November, the Wasco County Board of Commissioners reversed an earlier decision by the county’s planning commission and voted unanimously to deny Union Pacific Railroad’s application to add several miles of new track through the Mosier area.

With the county’s denial, an appeal from the railroad was virtually guaranteed, and it came on Dec. 9. UP filed an official “notice of appeal” with the Columbia River Gorge Commission, which has review authority over all final county decisions within the National Scenic Area.

The appeal was filed by the Portland-based law firm of Dunn, Carney, Allen, Higgins & Tongue.

Although the county’s planning commission voted 5-2 in September to approve the siding project, the county board decided to deny the proposed rail expansion.

Their decision was based on the project adversely affecting the Yakama Nation’s tribal treaty rights and violating the NSA land use ordinance.

Just before UP appealed the Wasco County Commissioners’ decision, three environmental organizations — Friends of the Columbia Gorge, Columbia Riverkeeper, and Physicians for Social Responsibility — jointly filed what was in effect a defensive appeal designed to protect standing in the case.

“We would not normally file an appeal of a denied permit in such a circumstance. We are doing so in the event the applicant files an appeal and this proceeding continues,” read an excerpt of the environmental groups’ appeal, which came early Dec. 9 from the offices of Portland law firm Reeves, Kahn, Hennessy & Elkins. “If the applicant does not file an appeal, we intend to dismiss our appeal.”

“Basically the project was denied based solely on the violations of Yakama treaty rights, not based on any of the numerous objections we raised about environmental impacts to the National Scenic Area, public health, etc.,” explained Ryan Rittenhouse, conservation organizer for Friends of the Columbia Gorge.

“In order to maintain standing on those issues, we had to file an appeal —as the Gorge Commission does not allow cross-appeals.

“In other words: if we hadn’t filed this appeal, the only issues that would have been allowed in opposition to Union Pacific’s appeal would be Yakama treaty rights.”

Railroad officials have described the route through Mosier as a “bottleneck,” and UP has been seeking regulatory approval to expand an existing railroad siding east and west from Mosier.

The “Mosier Siding Extension Project” calls for a total of 4.02 miles of second mainline track to be added at both ends of an existing 1.35-mile siding at Mosier.

The extended trackage is designed to allow trains to pass and keep moving rather than, as is often the case now, being required to stop on the siding in Mosier or in nearby towns to wait for other trains to go by.

On June 3, a UP oil train derailed and several cars caught fire just outside the town of Mosier, site of the proposed rail expansion project, and opponents have highlighted this accident to press the case against allowing the railroad to invest in expanding its infrastructure in the Columbia River Gorge, which could potentially increase the number of trains using the route.

“The increase in number and speed of trains would bring significant risks to the health and safety of residents of Mosier and other vulnerable populations along the UP track,” stated Dr. Nancy Crumpacker of Oregon Physicians for Social Responsibility.

“These train engines emit exhaust that contains cancer-causing particles. The community of Mosier has suffered harm and should not assume more disruption as a result of illness, or worse, another fire and loss of lives,” Crumpacker said.

After the Wasco County Planning Commission made its decision to approve the track extension in September, three appeals were filed.

One appeal came from the Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation, and there was a joint filing from Friends of the Columbia Gorge and Columbia Riverkeeper/Physicians for Social Responsibility.

Further, UP itself appealed two conditions in the planning commission’s decision that railroad officials believed unduly burdened the railroad’s ability to transport interstate commerce.

The Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area Act and Wasco County rules allow railroads to make infrastructure enhancements. Railroad projects are considered a permitted use, but are subject to conditional use provisions. The planning commission’s September decision contained 44 conditions UP would be obligated to meet to build the new trackage.

“The next step should be a hearing on these (new) appeals before the Gorge Commission, probably within a month or two, but not before the new year,” said Rittenhouse.