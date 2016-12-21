Drilling into the heart of the community

It might seem a bit unusual for a dentist office to take a lead role in a campaign designed to bring community residents closer together. Yet that is just what has been happening at the Keilman Dental Clinic, 421 W. Ninth Street, in The Dalles.

“We saw the need for our community to come together and celebrate diversity among our friends, family, neighbors and patients who call The Dalles home,” said Dr. Mark Keilman, co-owner of the clinic with his wife, Cathie Keilman.

The Keilmans sponsored the “I AM” campaign in The Dalles in 2016, and now they are working to build awareness for next year’s campaign, which will kick off in the spring. The goal is to ensure the program has even more of an impact in 2017.

“It is a platform for students, teachers, and members of the community to choose their own identity,” explained an excerpt from the Keilman Dental Clinic’s website describing the I AM initiative. “The campaign creates conversations around what diversity means, who defines it, and what we can do to broaden the acceptance among family, friends, and in the community.”

The I AM program is intended to highlight diversity and individuality by providing a creative platform for individuals to describe themselves in the way they want to be described.

Last September, students and teachers at The Dalles Middle School and area residents were asked to make an “I AM” statement by choosing a word they believed best described themselves. Then they came in to be photographed with the word they had selected written on their body. About 200 people participated.

“People want to be seen as somebody besides what society sees of you,” said Cathie Keilman.

“There are beautiful people in our community with powerful messages, and we want to remind people this is a great place to live. It’s such an important message to bring to this diverse community we live in. Everybody has the same heart, and people need to see us for who we are, and not judge us by our heritage or how we dress or how we choose our friends.”

Keilman pointed out that one girl came in with the word “responsible” on her arm. The girl said she knew she was responsible, but felt she was not recognized for it. A boy who chose the word “compassionate” said he did so because his mother had told him she thinks he has a big heart and cares about the world and wants to make a difference.

“I AM enables our students to be stronger and more confident in themselves,” explained Sandra Harris, principal of The Dalles Middle School. “I AM shares student resiliency and celebrates their creative contribution to our community.”

“One of the true blessings was that I was able to participate and ask students why they chose a particular word,” added Cathie Keilman. “Even teachers wanted to express they were more than solely a teacher.”

The I AM program has also partnered with YouthThink, an organization committed to creating change and empowering young people in the local community.

“YouthThink wanted to be involved because of our commitment to creating positive connections, and we feel I AM does this in a concrete way that will have lasting impact on our community,” said Debby Jones, a prevention specialist with Wasco County.

Keilman said she was generally pleased with the turnout in 2016, but is hopeful the second time around will find more people aware of the campaign and wanting to be involved in it.

“For the first year, I should have spent more time going out (into the community) and talking about it,” she said. “But this was just the first year; you live and learn. It was such an honor to be part of it. I’m still amazed at how many people are commenting on the campaign.”

The Keilman Dental Clinic is posting stories about various I AM participants, and community members can submit I AM photos for the Keilman websitr, which can be found at www.keil

mandental.com/community/iam.