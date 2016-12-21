High hopes are fueling Lady Husky charge

MORO – Although the Sherman Husky roster is young, with 11 underclassmen, six freshmen, senior shooting guard Emily Hill is looking forward to a successful final season with her teammates and second-year coach Steve Bird.

“I’m pretty excited for this year,” said Hill, an all-league winner last season. “We’re really young with me being the only senior and only having two juniors, but I’m pretty sure we’ll do pretty well. We are a shorter team, but we do have a few awesome post players that are really good under the basket.”

Last year, Hill scored 10.5 points, pulled down four rebounds and added two assists and two steals a game for a Sherman team that amassed a 3-19 record.

In four games this season, Hill has averaged 14 points a game, and the Huskies have gone 1-3 with that lone win coming against Stanfield during tournament play.

“Emily brings our team leadership, experience and scoring, to go along with a competitive spirit,” Bird said.

While Hill figures to be one of the top scorers on a nightly basis, Bird and assistant coach Laura Perisho have no shortage of offensive weapons to throw at the opposition.

Kiersten Casper makes her return to the point guard position to orchestrate the offense, Lexi Grenvik provides speed and athleticism, and speedy guard Desiree Winslow (11 points a game) can play guard or wing and is a player who has shown improvement in every game played.

“Kiersten has been recovering from back and ankle issues, but it will be great to have her energy back on the floor full time,” Bird said. “She helps the Huskies speed up their game.”

Sammie Lepinski, Emma Stutzman, C.J. Johnson and Taylor Henderson are the sophomore standouts, along with Winslow, who return after playing big minutes on varsity last season.

That group is versatile, are good competitors and are willing to play hard whenever given the opportunity.

“Sammie fights hard for rebounds and looks to score from anywhere on the floor, Taylor has a nose for the ball and is a good rebounder with a knack for coming up with the basketball,” Bird said. “Emma has great outlook and is a real competitor, who we feel she will develop into good scorer, and CJ gives us depth at the wing and guard positions. It is very nice to have more ball handing throughout the roster.”

The future looks bright for the Husky program, as six freshmen give Bird hope that through summer workouts, games and repetitions, they can contribute big minutes this year and beyond.

Makayla Macnab is out for the season with a shoulder injury, but Alyssa Hill, Jordan Barrett, Bailee Owens, and Valeria Ambriz provide depth at guard and wing.

“Valeria will offer us a rebounder and shooter in the post position, Bailee will play mostly in the backcourt and she works hard in practice and Jordan works hard on defense and rebounding on both ends of the floor,” Bird said. “Alyssa is another hard worker. She comes to practice every day trying to improve herself and her team. She battles for rebounds and is an offensive threat.”

With the graduation of Emily Poirier, Bird had to find some size down low in the post to provide a scoring edge and a physical dynamic.

Jaelyn Justesen, a freshman, gives Bird that option given her wing span, tenacity and 5-foot-11-inch height.

“Jaelyn gives the Lady Huskies a presence in the middle of the key,” Bird said. “Jae is a good rebounder, she works hard on defense and can score the basketball. The sky is the limit with this freshmen group.”

In every practice and every drill, Bird sees a determined Husky team that competes hard and is aggressive on offense and defense.

Having Perisho on the sidelines gives Bird a sounding board of experience with a tactical mindset for game planning and adjustments during games.

In her final season and second under Bird and Perisho, Emily Hill is a firm believer in the process of player development and team chemistry.

She is hoping to leave a winning legacy in place for the 11 underclassmen to take hold of down the road for success at the district and state level.

In four games, the Huskies are averaging nearly three more points a game (35.7 from 33.2) and the defense is giving up 50.2 points, so fine-tuning defensive sets and getting everyone on the same page will be critical if the Huskies intend on improving on last year’s win total.

“Coach Bird has really made sure we focus on hustling and getting down the court to get back on defense,” Emily Hill said. “We have all sorts of defenses and offenses that get a lot of movement over the court, so right now, executing the plays is something we’ve been working on, so we can go out and be a threat on offense. I’m excited to start league play and see some familiar faces on the court.”

Sherman plays in the three-day Riverdale Tournament from Dec. 28-30 at Riverside High School.

At 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, the Huskies tip off for league action at home against Horizon Christian.