‘Polar Express’ delayed by crash

North Pole was half a mile away, but riders on Polar Express Monday night were delayed in meeting Santa Claus.

A semi-truck loaded with pears collided with the Mt. Hood Railroad engine where the track crosses Mason Road at 5:17 p.m. in Pine Grove, near the railroad’s seasonal North Pole village.

A serious accident was avoided, according to drivers Jerry Thompson and Adrian Torres of EJ Trucking of Puyallup, Wash., who slid on the westbound slope approaching the tracks and accelerated to cross before the train. However, once across they could not get traction on the icy road and the train clipped the rear of the truck. No one was hurt and the truck and train both drove away from the scene. The truck drivers said signage and signals could be improved to provide more notice.

“If we’d had some warning, we might have been able to stop,” Thompson said.

Bohince reported the truck “attempted to carry its speed up a small hill on packed snow and ice, but was unable to stop at the stop sign; the driver saw the train and accelerated to avoid being hit. The train hit the end of the trailer, pushing it off the roadway. The truck came to a controlled stop on the roadway.”

No citation was issued. Wy’East Fire District responded to the scene along with a Hood River County Sheriff’s deputy. Neither EJ Poulty or Mt. Hood Railroad representatives could be reached for comment.

After getting chains on, the truck headed to Pasco, Wash., to deliver its pears, and the Polar Express, driven by engineers Douglas Hopkins and Christopher Green, churned south the Pine Grove, where the Polar Express “North Pole” village, and Santa and his elves, awaited.

The wait at Mason Road caused a delay in the next excursion of the night, according to Hopkins and Green.