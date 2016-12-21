Streaking Rangers take third straight win

Three days ago, the Dufur Rangers got off to a hot start and handled the Klickitat Vandals with relative ease.

Tuesday’s result was pretty much a carbon copy, as three players hit double figures, and the Rangers captured their third consecutive win of the season with a 61-38 victory over Klickitat.

In the opening quarter, Dufur put up 12 points, and held the Vandals at bay for four points to take hold of an eight-point lead.

Dufur padded its lead in the second quarter, using an 18-8 spurt to go out in front, 30-12 at halftime.

“We did not shoot the ball very well, but played pretty solid defense,” said Dufur coach Ron Townsend.

Both teams had their offenses working a little better in the final 16 minutes of action, with the Rangers building on their lead with a 19-14 third-quarter rally to make it a 49-26 cushion heading into the final period.

Dufur and Klickitat finished the game with 12 points apiece in the fourth quarter.

Connor Uhalde continued his torrid pace with a game-high 19 points, Curtis Crawford tacked on 14 and Travis Lucas poured in 12 points.

Kolbe Bales had six points, Ethan Wetherbee was good for five and the duo of Tabor McLaughlin and Abraham Kilby rounded out the scoring leaders with two points each.

Jerry Larson led Klickitat with 11 points, Jacob Weng added 10, and Riley Holycross ended play with nine points.

With the cancellation of tonight’s road game at Cove, due to weather, the Rangers will have canceled five games this season, so Townsend is looking forward to extra time in practice to get his team up to speed on a new system.

So far, the offense is scoring more than eight points a game higher than last year, moving from 47.8 to 52.1, and the defense is allowing just 43 points a contest, a 4.8-point improvement.



The schedule gets tougher, however, as the Rangers take on Nixyaawii (4:30 p.m.) and Echo (7:30 p.m.) on Friday, Dec. 30 in tournament action in Echo.

After that, Big Sky Conference play begins at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6 at home against South Wasco County.

“We are continuing to make progress and hope to continue as we move forward,” Townsend said.