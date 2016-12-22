Account created for fire victims

People wanting to help a family who lost everything in a house fire Tuesday can contribute to a fund at Wells Fargo Bank, 400 E. Third St., in The Dalles.

Bickler Orthodonics set up two accounts, one for the immediate family and the other for relatives who were staying with them, and is spearheading the drive to collect clothing and household items.

Clementina Marquez, manager of the dental office, said one account is for the mother, father and baby and the other for three extended family members who were also living at the residence.

The mother of the displaced family works at the dental office, which is seeking to keep people abreast of what is still needed.

“The family is completely overwhelmed with appreciation for absolutely every single thing this community has done,” said Katie Pickthorne, a Bickler employee.

Marquez said a crib, bassinet and dresser are needed for the 5-month-old baby boy, but plenty of clothes have been donated.

She said men’s clothing in small and medium sizes is also still needed, as are kitchen utensils, cookware and other supplies.

Clothing and smaller items can be left at the dental office from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information call 541-298-4072.

Furniture and larger goods can be left with family friend Blanca Flores at 712 E. 21st Place.

An investigation is still underway to determine the cause of the blaze that destroyed the home in the 1900 Block of Dry Hollow Road during the afternoon of Dec. 20, according to David Lapof, division chief of Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue.

No one was home when the fire started and the house was fully engulfed by the time that a MCF&R crew arrived on scene. Dallesport Fire Department lent assistance in the two-hour firefight.

The parents and their baby, along with two relatives, a man and woman, were displaced and have been assisted in finding temporary shelter by the American Red Cross Cascades Region.

Marquez said another male relative, who was away but often lives with the family, also lost his possessions in the fire.

— RaeLynn Ricarte