Commentary: Even in a small town crime happens, stay alert

Winter weather has hit The Dalles and with it comes the hazardous driving conditions. Please be prepared when you have to go out in adverse conditions.

Also think about carrying extra supplies if you have to hit the road. Be prepared with gloves, blankets, extra water, and flares.

Always have appropriate traction tires or traction devices. And please, slow down, give yourself space between the vehicles traveling in front of you.

Don’t over-brake or over-accelerate. I notice people with four-wheel drive or all-wheel drive vehicles think they can operate normal speeds in the snow and ice.

Those vehicles have a tendency to get around better if they have good traction tires, but they don’t stop any better on the ice. So please, whether you have a four-wheel drive or all-wheel drive, you to need to slow down too.





The police department conducted oral interviews this past month for a vacant sworn police officer position. The interviews went well as three applicants have moved on to the final step of the process, the background investigation and psychological test.

When the background investigations are completed, we will evaluate the applicants’ packages, and make a recommendation to the city manager for hire. Once selected, the applicant will be required to successfully complete a training process that includes completing the 16-week police academy, and a several month field training program. All three of the final applicants are currently in the TDPD reserve program, a good showing for our reserves.

The Mid-Columbia Interagency Narcotics Taskforce (MINT) continues to be a driving force, knocking back the drugs in the Mid-Columbia region. On Dec. 1, the team executed a warrant at a residence in The Dalles where they located a stash of methamphetamine, firearms, and illegal proceeds from drug sales.

They seized approximately 14 ounces of meth that was packaged for sale.

For those who are not aware, there are approximately 28.3 grams of meth in an ounce. A typical methamphetamine user ingests approximately a third of a gram per dosage.

By seizing the meth in just this one case, MINT prevented approximately 1,176 user doses of meth from hitting the streets here in The Dalles.

One of the firearms seized was a stolen .40-caliber handgun. “Bad guys” like to use stolen firearms in the commission of more serious crimes because they are harder to trace back to the suspect. We’ll never really be able to measure the impact of taking a stolen firearm off the street but I, for one, feel better knowing at least there’s one stolen firearm out of the hands of the “bad guys.”

Occasionally, you may see our police officers wearing black mourning bands over their badges. The black mourning bands are worn on a law enforcement badge only, following an on-duty death of an active law enforcement officer. Normally the mourning bands are worn from the date of the death and removed at the conclusion of the day of burial.

I will continue to use this medium to preach crime prevention. This means being aware of your environment and remaining alert to situations that could make you vulnerable to crime. I cannot list specific measures that will protect you from every threatening situation that may arise.

Instead, I hope to instill in you how to think "crime prevention" in day-to-day living. The suggestions presented should not be thought of as a list of crime prevention measures, but as examples of common sense behavior that will help you to make life safer and more secure.

BE SAFE WALKING

If at all possible, never walk alone. If you absolutely have to walk alone, walk on well-lighted, well-traveled walkways and plan your route ahead of time.

Avoid places where persons might hide (spaces between parked cars, overgrown shrubs, and dark passageways) and areas where you might get cornered.

Remember that it is best to walk facing traffic. If anyone follows you, look confident and let him or her know you are aware of their presence. Don't be polite or engage in conversation. If they continue to follow you, cross the street and/or change directions.

If this doesn't work, walk toward other people or occupied buildings and stay away from places where you might get cornered. If someone in a car follows you and is persistent or becomes obscene, write down the license number and report it to the police as soon as possible.

DRIVING SAFETY

The same applies if you are driving: If someone follows you and is persistent or becomes obscene, write down the license number and report it. If you are trapped in your car, honk your horn in quick short bursts. This will attract people's attention.

Make sure that all of the car doors are locked whenever you leave your vehicle.

When returning to your car, have your keys ready so you can enter quickly and be aware of your surroundings. If you have to look into a purse or a pocket to find keys, it takes extra time and you lose sight of what is around you, which could allow someone to sneak up on you.

As you approach your car, look underneath to make sure no one is hiding there. Before you enter your car look to see if all of the doors are locked or if there are any uninvited passengers in the back seat or on the floor.

If your door locks are not the way you left them or you see someone inside, leave the area as quickly as possible and notify the appropriate law enforcement agency. And please, don't pick up hitchhikers!

STOP CAR PROWLS

Install a vehicle alarm or mechanical lock for the steering wheel or ignition. Always lock the doors and leave the windows rolled up. Always activate any auto alarms or anti-theft devices.

Keep books, tape players, and other valuables out of sight. Expensive items in full view invite theft even if the vehicle is locked. Don't advertise the types of equipment you have in your vehicle. Place valuable items in your trunk, not the front or back seats. Know the license number, year, make and model of your vehicle. Do not leave money, checkbooks, or credit cards in the vehicle at any time.

Prevent bike theft

Keep bicycles locked any time they are unattended with a good "U" type lock. Second choice would be a good casehardened padlock and cable. Be sure the "U" lock or cable goes through the front wheel, rear wheel and the frame, and secure it to a fixed object. Check the lock by pulling on it to make sure it is secure. Use an engraver to place an identifying mark on unpainted major bicycle components. Be sure to retain all evidence of purchase, including the serial number.

Be able to identify the bicycle, not only by its color, but also by its features. Have one or more close up color photographs of the bicycle on hand. Please take advantage of The Dalles Police Department registration program, register your bike today.



I don’t want you to think that The Dalles is a dangerous or crime-ridden place to live, because it is not. I think there are things we all can do to make you a less likely victim of a crime.

Until next month. Stay safe.

— Pat Ashmore has served as chief of The Dalles Police Department since Aug. 1, following a long and distinguished career with the Oregon State Police.