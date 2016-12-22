Dufur defeats Klickitat

Holding on to a 34-31 lead entering the fourth quarter, the Dufur Rangers hit five field goals and went 7 of 12 from the free throw line as part of a 17-6 run to defeat Klickitat by a 51-37 margin Tuesday in a non-league girls’ basketball game played in Klickitat.

“We didn’t come out sharp, but did enough to get the win,” said Dufur coach Jack Henderson. “We are improving and moving in a good direction.”

In the final period, Dufur guard Alexus Outlaw was 5 of 6 from the line, and teammates Ramona Meanus and Chloe Beeson sank a pair of field goals each.

Leticia Macias also added a field goal and a foul shot to help lead the run.

The Lady Rangers led 9-7 through one quarter, but then Beeson busted loose for eight points, Macias added five, and Kayla Bailey, Outlaw and Meanus had two points apiece to fuel a 19-12 spurt to make it a 28-19 halftime score.

Klickitat went on a 12-6 third-quarter run to inch closer, but the Ranger defense tightened up and allowed two field goals in the final frame.

Beeson finished with a team-high 15 points, Macias added 13, and Meanus posted 12 points for the Rangers, who hit 18 field goals and 15 of 32 from the line.

Klickitat scored 14 field goals, one from 3-point territory, and went 8 of 16 from the free throw line, as Makenzie Tuthill led her team with 18 points, Kinley Trah had eight points, and Savannah Green chipped in five points.

Dufur (2-2 overall) moves to No. 23 in the rankings with the win. The team heads to Echo for a two-day tournament on Dec. 29.

The Rangers play Echo at 3 p.m. Thursday, and then at 3 p.m. Friday against Nixyaawii.