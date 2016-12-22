For the Record for Dec. 23, 2016

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Friday, December 23, 2016

Hospital Admissions

December 20 — Dorothy M. Conner, Dallesport. Joseph Greiman, The Dalles.

December 21 — Steven E. Crump, The Dalles.

Hospital Dismissals

December 20 — Joyce L. Chase, Wishram.

December 21 — Joseph P. Grieman, The Dalles. Dorothy M. Conner, Dallesport.

Accidents

There are no crashes to report on this date.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

Crews responded to 10 calls for emergency medical services.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A crash report was taken Wednesday morning at the police station after a public works employee was reporting an incident that occurred several days prior in the 1200 block of West 6th Street.

Kristina Marie Long, 44, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the 900 block of East 9th Street and is accused of second-degree theft, probation violation, interference with a police officer and two counts of third-degree theft.

A theft report was taken Wednesday afternoon in the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street after a victim reported her wallet was stolen.

Natasha Rene Lynn Bardes, 25, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday evening in the 2400 block of West 10th Street and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, two counts of second-degree child neglect, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor.

A theft report was taken Wednesday evening from the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street after staff reported a suspect fled with unpaid merchandise.

Samantha May Petty, 18, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday evening in the 2900 block of West 6th Street and is accused of third-degree theft.

Regional Jail

Jack Andrew Grout, 19, The Dalles, was jailed Wednesday on a court commitment and is accused of unlawful entry into a motor vehicle.

Parole and Probation

Dawn Leigh Sanchey Lenke, 50, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday morning in the community corrections office and is accused of probation violation.

Lottery

Oregon

Wednesday, December 21

Powerball – 25-33-40-54-68; Powerball: 3; Multiplier: 5

Megabucks – 7-10-14-22-31-36

Win for Life – 6-57-66-71

Pick 4 – 1 p.m. 5-5-7-3; 4 p.m. 0-5-1-6; 7 p.m. 2-5-2-7; 10 p.m. 1-0-4-8

Lucky Lines – 3-7-11-16-20-22-27-29

Washington

Wednesday, December 21

Lotto – 21-26-28-38-39-42

Hit 5 – 11-12-21-27-38

Match 4 – 17-18-20-21

Daily Game – 1-3-3