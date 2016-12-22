Sister Cities gears up for 2017

The Dalles Sister Cities Association is preparing for another year of cultural exchanges with its sister city of Miyoshi City, Japan, and local students are being invited to sign up for the opportunity.

Katie Paul, who will take over as president of the TDSCA on Jan. 1, said the organization hopes to select 10 students to go on the 2017 trip.

“Last year we took nine,” Paul said. “We send students every year. It’s very important to the association to continue the summer tradition every year, and it’s a valuable opportunity for students of The Dalles to have that experience.”

Dan Spatz, the current president of TDSCA, sent out a letter to Wasco County school districts, the Columbia Gorge Education Service District, and private schools and home schoolers around the county. The goal is to encourage students to apply to be part of the delegation.

“We invited Wasco County freshmen, sophomores and juniors to participate,” Spatz explained. “This opportunity allows students to discover another culture through the ongoing relationship between Wasco County and Miyoshi City, on the island of Shikoku.”

The official mission statement of TDSCA is “to build and sustain cross-cultural connections and mutual understanding with our sister cities and the larger global community.” Spatz pointed out that the trips are a wonderful opportunity for young people around the county to experience another culture.

“Previous exchange students have described their trip to Japan as ‘life-changing,’” he said. “For some students, it has broadened their career horizons, and for others, it has underscored the critical importance of post-high school education.”

The Dalles Mayor Steve Lawrence traveled to Miyoshi City in 2015 and is a big supporter of the exchange program.

“It is a unique experience for our students and our Japanese visitors,” Lawrence said. “Each visit to another culture opens the student’s eyes to how different and yet how much the same we are.”

Oscar Ortiz, a The Dalles High School junior who went on last year’s visit to Miyoshi City, said the trip was an experience he will always cherish.

“I made a lot of new memories, and I will tell people of the great

opportunity and amazing experience I had to have visited Japan in my high school years,” said Ortiz.

“Obviously interest could continue to grow,” Paul added.

“All those who went last year had an amazing time and I’m sure they told their friends, so there could be more than 10 interested in going.”

Students who are selected for the trip stay with host families while in Japan, but they are required to cover the costs of their travel and related expenses.

There are multiple requirements for acceptance to go on the trip to Japan. Students who are applying need to attach a 500-word essay explaining why the applicant believes her or she would be an appropriate “ambassador” to go to Miyoshi City; two letters of recommendation; a cover letter; a signed parental or guardian permission slip; and proof that the student applying maintained at least a 2.5 grade point average for their previous academic year.

“We also do interviews in the first week of February, just to get a feel for every student as part of the selection process to be ambassadors of The Dalles,” Paul said.

Before flying to Japan, student delegates are also provided with cultural and language training organized by TDSCA to foster communication.

The deadline to submit applications for this student exchange program is Jan. 20, 2017.

Completed applications can be sent or taken to The Dalles Sister Cities Association, c/o The Dalles City Hall/City Clerk’s Office, at 313 Court Street.