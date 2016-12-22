Watson’s three leads TD girls

Sierra Watson hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to help lead The Dalles girls’ basketball team back from a nine-point fourth quarter deficit in a 47-46 victory Tuesday against Milwaukie.

“Hopefully that win and that play is what propels us in the right direction,” said TD coach Craig Compton. “Coming off a tough game on the road, this is the type of game that can go a long way toward building confidence. I know the girls were excited about what they were able to do on Tuesday.”

In the last two minutes, the Hawks outscored Milwaukie 10-0. As Kailin Hoylman started the rally with a steal and a layup, and Iliana Telles followed with 1 of 2 free throws to cut the lead down to six points.

After another steal, Brooke McCall hit a driving layup to make it a 46-42 game.

Milwaukie then missed a front-end free throw, but maintained possession, as the ball hit a TD player and sailed out of bounds.

Milwaukie was unable to get the ball in, however, so TD had the ball again.

Jodi Thomasian hit a short shot in the paint to get the Hawks to a 46-44 deficit with 15 seconds left, and on the Mustangs’ next inbounds pass, Watson skied high and tipped the errant pass to Thomasian.

After a timeout, TD had to take the ball out from under the Milwaukie basket, but instead of passing inside the paint for an offensive chance, Hoylman made a pass to Watson in the corner for an open shot to win the game.

McCall led the Hawks with 14 points, Thomasian added 11 and Telles totaled 10 points for the Hawks, who hit on 18 field goals, five from long distance, and went 6 of 15 from the line.

No. 13 TD (3-2 overall) heads to the Surf and Slam Tournament in San Diego, Calif. for games on Dec. 27 and 28.