Letter to the editor: Time to trust vote

To the editor:

With the Electoral College having just met, I want to respond to claims that it exists to protect small states. If it does that, then why have Hawaii and Rhode Island, among other small states, signed on to the National Popular Vote Compact (www.nationalpopularvote.com)?

The Electoral College does not protect small states, it protects swing states. Studies have shown that federal pork spending disproportionately benefits battleground states as incumbent presidents and senators who plan to run for president dump money in these states so that they can claim credit when the next election comes around.

Click on the "Myths about Small States" link on the webpage listed before to get more information about this.

All of this convinced Sen. Bob Dole to say, "Were we to switch to a system of direct election, candidates will soon realize that all voters are important, and votes from small states carry the same importance as votes from large states. That to me is one of the major attractions of direct election. Each vote carries equal importance."

The Electoral College was designed for a very different country 240 years ago. Although President-elect Trump did not win the popular vote, he says he could have, and we have seen his opponents attempt to use the Electoral College to deny him the presidency.

The time has come to trust the people of the country to choose our president, directly, via the popular vote.

Dean Myerson

The Dalles