Crosstalk: Looking through the lens at 2017

I am feeling all kinds of optimistic about 2017 given that President-elect Donald Trump is appointing people for his Cabinet who have been highly successful in their respective fields.
Many of these individuals have a successful business background and indepth understanding of how government red tape is strangling job creation.
Trump’s pick that made me the happiest is USMC Gen. (retired) James “Mad Dog” Mattis for defense secretary.
Mattis headed the U.S. Central Command during some of the years that my son served in the Marines. This general is known for being outspoken, no-nonsense and having absolute affection for the troops (which will be a refreshing change after the last eight years).
In March of 2013, Mattis was forced into early retirement by President Barack Obama because he was unwilling to play along with the political retreat from Iraq. The rise of the Islamic State and the horrific humanitarian crisis that followed were laid by Mattis directly at Obama’s feet.
In 2014, Mattis testified, “You just don’t take anything off the table up front, which it appears the administration has tried to do. Specifically, if this threat to our nation is determined to be as significant as I believe it is, we may not wish to reassure our enemies in advance that they will not see American ‘boots on the ground.’
“If a brigade of our paratroopers or a battalion landing team of our Marines would strengthen our allies at a key juncture and create havoc [and] humiliation for our adversaries, then we should do what is necessary with our forces that exist for that very purpose. We have the most skilled, fierce and certainly the most ethical ground forces in the world and I don’t think we should reassure the enemy in advance that they will never face him.”
The political games that have not allowed our troops to achieve their objective and, indeed, have put their lives even more at risk will end under Mattis. Look for Rules of Engagement that actually allow our troops to get the job done.
The other appointment that delights me is Scott Pruitt to head the Environmental Protection Agency.
He is a proponent of states’ right over and against a federal agency given too much power. As attorney general of Oklahoma, Pruitt joined or led a series of lawsuits to curtail the EPA’s heavy handed tactics. He is currently involved in the suit against the EPA’s Clean Power Plan, which would hike energy prices in America without accomplishing a thing.
Local farmers have outlined some of the egregious actions of this rogue agency that, under Obama’s direction, has created rules far beyond the policies approved by Congress.
Pruitt’s is probably the most important nomination on the domestic front because he will be faced with a battle to stop the insidious growth of the administrative state.
Look for ecofacists to protest, threaten and generally disrupt every change he attempts to make. But it is essential that changes occur because compliance with EPA’s oppressive and unnecessary regulations are now estimated to cost the U.S. economy $353 billion per year. Pruitt’s nomination shows that Trump is serious about legislative power residing exclusively with Congress and not with a tyrannical bureaucracy, as outlined in the U.S. Constitution.
Speaking of which, I am also looking forward to having at least one Supreme Court justice appointed next year who is an originalist, meaning that he or she will determine if laws follow the founder’s intent in the U.S. Constitution.
I am not completely sold on Rex Tillerson, CEO for EXXON Mobile Corp., being named as secretary of state. I like that he understands the geopolitical situation and is a good negotiator but I’m uncomfortable that he has absolutely no foreign policy experience.
The Senate confirmation hearings on this pick should provide some answers about Tillerson’s qualifications.
— RaeLynn Ricarte
I begin most of my workdays entering the times for the day's sunrise and sunset on the Chronicle's Page 2 weather summary.
This morning, sunrise was at 7:45 a.m., and the sun will set at 4:28 p.m.
On Dec. 21, the longest night of the year, the sun set at 4:24 p.m. and rose the following morning at 7:43 a.m.
The calendar still reads 2016, but already we have gained 6 minutes of daylight.
It doesn't seem like much, but shows the season has shifted and a new year will soon arrive.
What do I hope the new year will bring?
In some ways, it's hard to imagine any realistic change to the better.
While I wish for real change and resolution in the horrific wars in the Middle East and Africa, for example, I have no real hope that these wars will end well.
And since an absence of hope is at the core of the terrorism so prevalent these days, I have little hope in that regards either.
I hope we will have a smooth transition in the White House, and the acerbic and malevolent rhetoric of the campaign will give way to statesmanship and an eye to what’s best for our country.
I have a great deal of fear as well, in terms of the national stage — but as one liberal pointed out following the election, the office of the presidency has a way of shaping the candidate, making a president even of the unpresidential.
I have seen signs that the new year could bring improvement and change, despite my generally pessimistic outlook.
Driving through Portland this fall, after a very long absence, I was astonished at the number of homeless encampments visible just from the highway.
I knew this was a growing problem in the city, of course, the issue has been in the news any number of times over the past couple of years.
The problem is big and growing, but I'm encouraged by the fact that business and community leaders, in addition to civic leaders, are joining together to find solutions. In this case, they are working to provide the use of privately-owned real estate as a temporary emergency shelter.
In a nation where the question has long been, “Why isn't government solving this problem?” it is refreshing to see the question rephrased to ask, “What can I do about this problem?”
Most importantly, those working to bring together a workable solution represent not a single political party but a broad mix of the political spectrum drawn from a wide range of society.
Here in Wasco County, there is reason to look forward to the coming year as well.
I confess it has taken me three days to move from the first paragraph of this article to this, the 19th.
Perhaps it is the lack of sun, referenced at the start, but the winter doldrums have had me firmly in their grip.
Having lived for almost two decades here in the area, I have seen many improvements and positive changes.
Those positive changes have continued, year to year.
When I first moved here in 1997, downtown The Dalles was a virtual ghost town after dark, the streets empty and the shops shuttered. Aside from a couple of bars, the only live music was a monthly concert series at The Dalles Civic Auditorium, organized by Dan Ross.
Drive through town in the evenings these days (at least when it's warmer) and there are plenty of people to be seen, enjoying quality music at a range of venues — enough that one begins to think of a music “scene,” here in The Dalles.
And although the area has been slow to recover from the Great Recession of 2008, new shops and businesses continue to open their doors and are finding success.
I believe the trend will continue in 2017, because I believe those who live and work here have what it takes to make our world a better place and are willing to take a chance at failure to flirt with the possibility of success.
— Mark B. Gibson
