Crosstalk: Looking through the lens at 2017

I am feeling all kinds of optimistic about 2017 given that President-elect Donald Trump is appointing people for his Cabinet who have been highly successful in their respective fields.

Many of these individuals have a successful business background and indepth understanding of how government red tape is strangling job creation.

Trump’s pick that made me the happiest is USMC Gen. (retired) James “Mad Dog” Mattis for defense secretary.

Mattis headed the U.S. Central Command during some of the years that my son served in the Marines. This general is known for being outspoken, no-nonsense and having absolute affection for the troops (which will be a refreshing change after the last eight years).

In March of 2013, Mattis was forced into early retirement by President Barack Obama because he was unwilling to play along with the political retreat from Iraq. The rise of the Islamic State and the horrific humanitarian crisis that followed were laid by Mattis directly at Obama’s feet.

In 2014, Mattis testified, “You just don’t take anything off the table up front, which it appears the administration has tried to do. Specifically, if this threat to our nation is determined to be as significant as I believe it is, we may not wish to reassure our enemies in advance that they will not see American ‘boots on the ground.’

“If a brigade of our paratroopers or a battalion landing team of our Marines would strengthen our allies at a key juncture and create havoc [and] humiliation for our adversaries, then we should do what is necessary with our forces that exist for that very purpose. We have the most skilled, fierce and certainly the most ethical ground forces in the world and I don’t think we should reassure the enemy in advance that they will never face him.”

The political games that have not allowed our troops to achieve their objective and, indeed, have put their lives even more at risk will end under Mattis. Look for Rules of Engagement that actually allow our troops to get the job done.

The other appointment that delights me is Scott Pruitt to head the Environmental Protection Agency.

He is a proponent of states’ right over and against a federal agency given too much power. As attorney general of Oklahoma, Pruitt joined or led a series of lawsuits to curtail the EPA’s heavy handed tactics. He is currently involved in the suit against the EPA’s Clean Power Plan, which would hike energy prices in America without accomplishing a thing.

Local farmers have outlined some of the egregious actions of this rogue agency that, under Obama’s direction, has created rules far beyond the policies approved by Congress.

Pruitt’s is probably the most important nomination on the domestic front because he will be faced with a battle to stop the insidious growth of the administrative state.

Look for ecofacists to protest, threaten and generally disrupt every change he attempts to make. But it is essential that changes occur because compliance with EPA’s oppressive and unnecessary regulations are now estimated to cost the U.S. economy $353 billion per year. Pruitt’s nomination shows that Trump is serious about legislative power residing exclusively with Congress and not with a tyrannical bureaucracy, as outlined in the U.S. Constitution.

Speaking of which, I am also looking forward to having at least one Supreme Court justice appointed next year who is an originalist, meaning that he or she will determine if laws follow the founder’s intent in the U.S. Constitution.

I am not completely sold on Rex Tillerson, CEO for EXXON Mobile Corp., being named as secretary of state. I like that he understands the geopolitical situation and is a good negotiator but I’m uncomfortable that he has absolutely no foreign policy experience.

The Senate confirmation hearings on this pick should provide some answers about Tillerson’s qualifications.

— RaeLynn Ricarte