Forest Grove beats TD

Playing without all-league guard Dakota Murr, The Dalles Riverhawks kept pace with Forest Grove in the first half, but the 6A Vikings fired out for 51-18 run in the second stanza in a 94-44 victory Thursday.

“We looked decent for spurts in the first half, but our energy and intensity dropped in the second half,” said TD head coach Nathan Morris. “We can’t do that, we have to bring maximum effort for 32 minutes, regardless of the score.”

The Dalles fell behind 22-11 through one quarter of action, and had its best scoring output of the game in the second period.

Johnny Miller and Dawson Hoffman each drained 3-pointers, Oscar Fernandez and Eric Flores notched a field goal and two free throws apiece and Javier Hernandez added a free throw for 15 points to inch to within a 43-26 halftime deficit.

TD could only muster six second-half baskets, three 3-pointers, and went 3 for 8 from the line.

Fernandez led the Hawks with 11 points, Hoffman added 10, Flores went for nine and Miller had four points for TD, which totaled 15 field goals, eight from long range, and went 8 for 16 from the line.

Bailey Evers had a game-high 21 points to pace Forest Grove, Guy Littlefield tallied 13 and teammates Dillon James, Zach Stanich, Drake Littlefield and Zach Richards ended up with seven points each, as Forest Grove had scoring contributions from 10 different players.

The Dalles (1-4 overall) will now try to get back on track this week at the Vince Dulcich Memorial Tournament in Astoria.

The first game is at 7:45 p.m. tonight against Astoria, and then the Hawks play Rainier at 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

“The good thing is, I think we learned a lot from the loss and I hope we will be better because of it,” Morris added.