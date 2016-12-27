Letter to the Editor: Live right

To the editor:

With the recent dramatic shifts in the political landscape of our nation echoing throughout the streets, it is hard not to be thinking differently about the upcoming New Year, and its traditional call for me to demand self-enforced change through the drafting of resolutions.

These days, some days, I feel sad and discouraged, utterly pessimistic in the face of festive but superficial rituals. But on days when I can access my best self, I begin to recognize the astounding opportunity to begin 2017 on a grounded and right foot: through diligent attention to advocacy, inclusivity, and equity.

Particularly important is the call for localized attention in politics: that, if we hope to continue fighting for what we believe is right on a national scale, we are not only responsible for but complicit in fostering rightness in our small communities.

I might even suggest that this begins at the level of self: the small, singular community I inhabit in my intentional mindfulness, the ways I do and don’t take up space with my body.

How can I begin instituting productive change at the local level, starting with the community most immediately accessible to me: myself.

One resolution I would suggest everyone consider, in whatever capacity best suits the individual, is to pay greater attention to your consumption of animal products.

Whatever your stance is on enacting rightness in your community, I believe in the metaphor of affixing one’s own oxygen mask before attempting to help others with theirs.

A diet that consists largely of plant-based foods, with fewer animal products, is not only good for my own body, but it symbolically, spiritually and literally advocates for the health and well-being of the animals and the environment surrounding me.

By eating less meat, my carbon footprint is drastically reduced, as is my complicity in the horrors of animal cruelty that take place so regularly on factory farms.

By reducing or eliminating meat from your diet, you are lowering your risk for a variety of health problems, including heart disease, diabetes, obesity, and certain forms of cancer.

And by avoiding red and processed meats in particular, you are cutting out the consumption of carcinogens in the same category as arsenic and tobacco. In other words, you are ensuring the proper inflation of your oxygen mask, creating healthy and mindful opportunities for you to go forth in helping others with theirs.

Sarah Cook

The Dalles