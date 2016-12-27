Letter to the Editor: Our choice

To the editor:

God created the world in six days then rested on the seventh, putting the world into hibernation. And as the world is put to sleep, the Kingdom of Heaven is born in the person of Jesus Christ. As the secular world fades, the Kingdom of Heaven is born. King of Kings. Lord of Lords. And Prince of Peace.

And so our choice is in front of us: The Prince of Peace or the gods of war. Sovereignty with Christ or servitude under worldly powers.

Life or death. Love or war. Fear or faith. Belief in the powers of good to overcome evil or fear that only evil can overcome evil.

This is what is at stake at Christmas. And the reason for this day. Trees and gifts are fine. But the choice between God’s love or Satan’s wars is always ours to make.

"Peace on Earth. Goodwill toward men.” It’s our choice.

Peter Spiro

Stevenson, Wash.