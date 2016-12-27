For the Record for Dec. 27, 2016

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Tuesday, December 27, 2016
Hospital Admissions
December 22 — Patricia R. Moore, Moro. Douglas F. Trent, The Dalles.
Hospital Dismissals
December 22 — Steven E. Crump, The Dalles.
Fire
Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue
December 22, 2:02 a.m. – Personnel responded to the 500 block of Lone Pine Drive on a report of a fire alarm. This has been the same alarm that has been activating daily for the last two weeks. No fire or smoke found on all three floors of the building. The alarm was reset by staff.
Personnel also responded to six calls for emergency medical services on Thursday.
Police Reports
The Dalles City
An informational report was taken Thursday afternoon from the 2600 block of West 6th Street after a caller reported observing a male subject hit a child. The incident is under investigation.
A theft report was taken Thursday afternoon from the 500 block of Lone Pine Drive after a victim reported some items were stolen.
A found property report was taken Thursday afternoon from East 13th and Thompson streets after a caller reported an abandoned bicycle in the area. The bike was impounded.
Wasco County
A theft report was taken Thursday afternoon from Wamic.
A death report was taken early Friday morning from the 3000 block of West 10th Street.
Lottery
Oregon
Thursday, December 22
Pick 4 – 1 p.m. 3-7-1-6; 4 p.m. 8-4-5-5; 7 p.m. 1-0-0-5; 10 p.m. 0-0-3-4
Lucky Lines – 4-8-10-14-19-21-27-31
Friday, December 23
Mega Millions – 21-30-39-60-69; Mega: 15; Multiplier: 5
Pick 4 – 1 p.m. 8-3-0-5; 4 p.m. 4-2-5-7; 7 p.m. 9-3-5-5; 10 p.m. 9-9-9-7
Lucky Lines – 1-5-12-13-18-22-27-32
Saturday, December 24
Powerball – 28-38-42-51-52; Powerball: 21; Multiplier: 2
Megabucks – 9-10-11-17-23-39
Win for Life – 3-23-35-51
Pick 4 – 1 p.m. 6-4-2-3; 4 p.m. 6-3-6-8; 7 p.m. 8-8-1-0; 10 p.m. 4-9-1-9
Lucky Lines – 1-7-9-13-18-22-27-32
Sunday, December 25
Pick 4 – 1 p.m. 6-4-2-7; 4 p.m. 1-1-7-6; 7 p.m. 6-1-3-5; 10 p.m. 8-4-6-5
Lucky Lines – 2-5-10-14-19-21-27-31
Monday, December 26
Lucky Lines – 2-5-11-14-FREE-20-22-26-30
Megabucks – 7-10-20-27-30-38
Pick 4 – 1 p.m., 5-9-5-5; 4 p.m., 5-5-2-5; 7 p.m., 8-9-7-5; 10 p.m., 7-5-7-8
Win for Life – 1-27-52-54
Washington
Thursday, December 22
Match 4 – 5-10-13-20
Daily Game – 9-2-9
Friday, December 23
Match 4 – 6-11-13-19
Daily Game – 9-2-5
Saturday, December 24
Lotto – 5-8-16-23-24-26
Hit 5 – 3-10-24-26-31
Match 4 – 5-7-8-17
Daily Game – 9-6-5
Sunday, December 25
Match 4 – 2-4-12-20
Daily Game – 9-2-7
Monday, December 26
Lotto – 08-14-16-32-33-37
Hit 5 – 01-13-29-33-36
Match 4 – 03-04-11-13
Daily Game – 2-6-7
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment