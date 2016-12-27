For the Record for Dec. 27, 2016

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Tuesday, December 27, 2016

Hospital Admissions

December 22 — Patricia R. Moore, Moro. Douglas F. Trent, The Dalles.

Hospital Dismissals

December 22 — Steven E. Crump, The Dalles.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

December 22, 2:02 a.m. – Personnel responded to the 500 block of Lone Pine Drive on a report of a fire alarm. This has been the same alarm that has been activating daily for the last two weeks. No fire or smoke found on all three floors of the building. The alarm was reset by staff.

Personnel also responded to six calls for emergency medical services on Thursday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

An informational report was taken Thursday afternoon from the 2600 block of West 6th Street after a caller reported observing a male subject hit a child. The incident is under investigation.

A theft report was taken Thursday afternoon from the 500 block of Lone Pine Drive after a victim reported some items were stolen.

A found property report was taken Thursday afternoon from East 13th and Thompson streets after a caller reported an abandoned bicycle in the area. The bike was impounded.

Wasco County

A theft report was taken Thursday afternoon from Wamic.

A death report was taken early Friday morning from the 3000 block of West 10th Street.

Lottery

Oregon

Thursday, December 22

Pick 4 – 1 p.m. 3-7-1-6; 4 p.m. 8-4-5-5; 7 p.m. 1-0-0-5; 10 p.m. 0-0-3-4

Lucky Lines – 4-8-10-14-19-21-27-31

Friday, December 23

Mega Millions – 21-30-39-60-69; Mega: 15; Multiplier: 5

Pick 4 – 1 p.m. 8-3-0-5; 4 p.m. 4-2-5-7; 7 p.m. 9-3-5-5; 10 p.m. 9-9-9-7

Lucky Lines – 1-5-12-13-18-22-27-32

Saturday, December 24

Powerball – 28-38-42-51-52; Powerball: 21; Multiplier: 2

Megabucks – 9-10-11-17-23-39

Win for Life – 3-23-35-51

Pick 4 – 1 p.m. 6-4-2-3; 4 p.m. 6-3-6-8; 7 p.m. 8-8-1-0; 10 p.m. 4-9-1-9

Lucky Lines – 1-7-9-13-18-22-27-32

Sunday, December 25

Pick 4 – 1 p.m. 6-4-2-7; 4 p.m. 1-1-7-6; 7 p.m. 6-1-3-5; 10 p.m. 8-4-6-5

Lucky Lines – 2-5-10-14-19-21-27-31

Monday, December 26

Lucky Lines – 2-5-11-14-FREE-20-22-26-30

Megabucks – 7-10-20-27-30-38

Pick 4 – 1 p.m., 5-9-5-5; 4 p.m., 5-5-2-5; 7 p.m., 8-9-7-5; 10 p.m., 7-5-7-8

Win for Life – 1-27-52-54

Washington

Thursday, December 22

Match 4 – 5-10-13-20

Daily Game – 9-2-9

Friday, December 23

Match 4 – 6-11-13-19

Daily Game – 9-2-5

Saturday, December 24

Lotto – 5-8-16-23-24-26

Hit 5 – 3-10-24-26-31

Match 4 – 5-7-8-17

Daily Game – 9-6-5

Sunday, December 25

Match 4 – 2-4-12-20

Daily Game – 9-2-7

Monday, December 26

Lotto – 08-14-16-32-33-37

Hit 5 – 01-13-29-33-36

Match 4 – 03-04-11-13

Daily Game – 2-6-7