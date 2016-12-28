Crash kills three near Warm Springs

Three people died in a triple vehicle crash Dec. 26 on Highway 26 in the Warm Springs Reservation.

According to an Oregon State Police report, Adam Clausen, 37, and his passenger Shannon O’Leary, 39, both of Portland, died at the scene. Their 4-year-old child was transported to St. Charles Medical Center in Bend with minor injuries.

Also killed at the scene was Robert Burke, 34, of Reno, Nev. His wife, Rachel Burke, 29, was transported by air ambulance to the Bend hospital with serious injuries. Their 22-month-old child was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the vehicle that allegedly caused the crash, Nathan Vergaeghe, 31, of Spokane, Wash., was transported to St. Charles for treatment of minor injuries.

A news release from OSP on Dec. 27, said the initial investigation of authorities found that a black 2007 Chevrolet Malibu operated by Vergaeghe struck the rear of a westbound 2006 Toyota Matrix operated by Clausen.

The Matrix was then pushed into the eastbound lane where it was hit by a white 2013 Chrysler van driven by Burke.

Highway 26 was closed for 5.5 hours during the OSP investigation, which determined that speed likely played a role in the crash.

OSP was assisted at the scene by the Warm Springs Police Department, Warm Spring Fire Department and the Oregon Department of Transportation.

Another three-vehicle crash with fatalities occurred earlier in Central Oregon on Highway 97, just south of Madras.

In that incident, a 2007 Honda Ridgeline driven by Mateo J. Smith, 19, of Warm Springs, reportedly was northbound on the roadway and drifted over the centerline to clip a southbound 2012 Toyota Corolla and then struck another southbound car head-on, this one a 2003 Toyota Corolla.

The driver of the 2003 Toyota, Richard R. Mullins, 34, of Madras, was pronounced dead at the scene, along with his 10-year-old male passenger.

Nicole A. Sly, 36, of Crooked River Ranch and an additional 8-year-old female passenger were taken by air-ambulance to St. Charles for treatment of serious injuries.

Smith sustained non-life threatening injuries, as did his 17-year-old male passenger.

Information about the occupants of the 2012 Toyota was not made available.

Fatigue is believed to have contributed to this crash that shut down Highway 97 for three hours during an OSP investigation.