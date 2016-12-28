Local dentist wins Oregon leadership award

A dentist with One Community Health (OCH), which serves patients through clinics in The Dalles and Hood River, has been honored with a prestigious award from the Oregon Dental Association (ODA).

Kevin Prates, DDS, was recently awarded ODA’s Presidential Leadership Citation for 2016. The award is given annually to members who have demonstrated excellence in serving their community, society and the ODA organization as a whole.

“A number of colleagues for whom I have great respect have received this award in the past, and so to be included was a complete surprise,” Prates said. “I’m sincerely humbled, but definitely honored by the recognition.”

The award celebrated Prates’ success in reorganizing and engaging the Mid-Columbia Dental Society as well as for a number of other positive efforts he has made through his work at One Community Health and to boost the community in which he serves.

“For six years, the Mid-Columbia Dental Society was inactive, so I took the lead in resurrecting that,” said Prates, who has served as the organization’s president for the past two years. “In addition, I’ve been a part of the Oregon Mission of Mercy, and helped with programs supported by One Community Health, such as ‘Give Kids a Smile Day,’ which provides free dental services to underserved local teens. Also, working at One Community Health has been important, as it’s a way to provide dental care to so many in need.”

One Community Health serves patients from the Columbia River Gorge region, including Wasco, Hood River, Klickitat and Skamania counties.