For the Record for Dec. 28, 2016

Wednesday, December 28, 2016

Hospital Admissions

December 23 — Sharon L. Chard, Wasco. Bruce J. Bettger, Dufur.

December 25 — Robert F. Earls, The Dalles.

December 26 — Irene T. Bonham, Appleton, Wash.

Hospital Dismissals

December 23 — Patricia R. Moore, Moro.

December 24 — Douglas Floyd Trent, The Dalles. Sharon L. Chard, Wasco.

Accidents

The Dalles

December 23, 5:32 p.m. — Two-vehicle accident, minor damage. A man parked in the 1200 block of W. 6th St. reported a female driving a white Toyota Corolla hit his vehicle, and the driver then went into a nearby store. Officers tracked down the female driver and assisted with information exchange.

Saturday, 5:05 p.m. — A non-injury, non-blocking crash reported at 403 Cherry Heights Road. Officers assisted with exchange of information.

Monday, December 26, 6:06 p.m. — Two-vehicle, non-injury, non-blocking crash at 2400 W. Sixth T. Minor damage reported.

Monday, December 26, 6:06 p.m. — Single vehicle, non-injury hit and run accident reported on Clark Street between 10th and 11th streets. Pickup slid on ice, damaged a fence and left the scene.

Monday, December 26, 3:29 a.m. — Non-injury, single vehicle crash. A vehicle traveling eastbound took the Highway 97/Lone Pine exit, lost control and hit side rails. Vehicle was towed, guard rail damage was found on both sides of road, seven rails and six posts.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

Dec. 23, 10:15 a.m. — MCF&R dispatched to Interstate 84 near the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center for a report of strong odor of natural gas in area. Crews did not notice any odor and did not locate any problem. Crew returned to quarters.

The agency responded to eight additional calls for emergency services on Friday; five on Saturday; eight on Sunday; and nine on Monday.

Police reports

The Dalles Police

A pack of cigarettes and a cell phone were reported stolen from a porch in the 1200 block of E. 1th St. Friday morning. Case number taken for theft.

A white puppy with a collar was taken to Home At Last Friday afternoon.

A bike found in the 1400 block of E. 14th St. was taken to the police department for safekeeping. It is a maroon Pegesus 10-speed bike, female frame, with white helmet.

An intoxicated man was reported in the 300 block of W. 3rd St. Officers located the man, who was lying in the snow and unable to stand. He was transported to Mid-Columbia Medical Center.

A woman reported losing her credit card, social security card, food stamp card and medical card, all held together with a rubber band, early Saturday morning.

Two Jack Russell dogs found near The Dalles Middle School were lodged at Home At Last Saturday morning.

Two subjects were reported at the back of the Natatorium Swimming Pool trying to get a door open. Subjects were found to not be attempting to open the door, but “giving serious consideration to drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana in public.” Officer told them that would be a poor decision, and they left the area.

A man reported his vehicle was broken into and his checkbook stolen while he was in Hood River. Requested extra patrol at his home, in case the thief attempted to break into his residence.

Zachary Russell Palmer, 18, The Dalles was arrested Saturday evening at a residence in the 900 block of E. 12th St. and transported to NORCOR. He is charged with theft in the third degree.

A woman in the 1700 block of W. 10th reported Saturday night that her son, 16, stole $22 in cash from her wallet.

Michael J. Collins, 31, The Dalles, was arrested on a warrant in the 500 block of Mount Hood Street Saturday night and lodged at the regional jail. He is charged with theft in the third degree.

A man was contacted Christmas Day morning after he was observed knocking on doors, making threats and talking to himself. The man was located downtown in the roundabout, talking with a person in a van. Officer made contact, and warned him about disorderly conduct. He was later reported intimidating people and threatening violence nearby and was arrested for disorderly conduct in the second degree and resisting arrest. Wesley Lee Martens, 32, The Dalles, was lodged at NORCOR and is charged with disorderly conduct in the second degree and resisting arrest.

A boy flying a drone received as a Christmas present Christmas Day experienced battery failure and the unmanned device crashed in front of a man in the 200 block of Lone Pine Drive, who threatened physical violence and told him to leave his property. Parties were contacted, advised to stay away from each other.

Wasco County Sheriff Office

Sean Reece Pentz, 60, of The Dalles, was arrested on Thursday morning and accused of DUII-alcohol-misdemeanor.

James Tyler Baldwin, 31, of The Dalles, was arrested Thursday afternoon and accused of animal neglect in the second degree.

John Michael Herron, 59, of The Dalles, was arrested Thursday evening near the intersection of 10th Street and Chenowith Loop Road and is accused of theft in the first degree; assault in the fourth degree; two counts of interfering with making a police report, and menacing.

On Friday morning in the 700 block of Second Street, suspicious activity was reported after a vehicle’s back hatch was found open.

In the 4400 block of Highway 30W, suspicious activity was reported Friday morning as a caller said someone was outside in the caller’s yard looking into vehicles with a flashlight. Deputies said reported was unfounded.

Deputies responded to a report of a dog at large in the 3200 block of West 12th Street on Friday morning. Dog coming into caller’s yard and being aggressive. Dog owner was located and warned about possible citations in the future.

Thomas Matthew King, 33, of The Dalles, was arrested Friday morning in the 4400 block of Highway 30 and accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and being a felony fugitive from another state.

Cory Thomas Hollingsworth, 46, of Pocatello, Idaho, was arrested Friday morning and accused of computer crime-misdemeanor.

Deputies responded to a domestic complaint Friday afternoon in the 3600 block of Sandlin Road. An intoxicated female reportedly was causing problems and fighting before launching into a verbal assault.



A caller on Friday evening reported a noise complaint in the 57000 block of St. Charles Avenue. Caller said as an ongoing issue with neighbor’s music. Caller asked neighbor to turn the music down, but he turned it up instead.

Lori Lynn Krueger, 57, of The Dalles, was arrested Friday evening in the 3600 block of Sandlin Road and accused of DUII-alcohol-misdemeanor.

Jason Jay Begay, 25, of The Dalles, was arrested Saturday morning near the intersection of Second Street and Washington and accused of two counts of probation violation; DUII-alcohol-misdemeanor; and being a felon in possession of a weapon.

A nuisance was reported in the 900 block of Heritage Street Sunday morning, with mortar-type fireworks being lit. Subjects fled when deputy arrived.

On Sunday afternoon in the 200 block of South Mike Road, deputies took a complaint about a youngster riding a four-wheeler on the main road that is very loud.

Three horses were reported in the road Sunday evening near the lookout on Highway 30. Three horses were located in the road. ODOT caught the horses and were looking for owners.

Caitlyn Marie Showalter, 18, of Dallesport, Wash., was arrested Sunday evening near the intersection of Highway 197 and Bret Clodfelter and accused of DUII-controlled substance-misdemeanor.

A vehicle was stopped in the 500 block of East Second Street Sunday evening and the driver cited for failure to obey a traffic control device.

Gilliam County Sheriff Office

Elias Ramirez Flores, 33, of Hermiston, was arrested Friday evening on Interstate 84 near MP 131 and accused of attempting to elude a police officer; reckless driving; six counts of recklessly endangering another person; and criminal possession of a forged instrument in the first degree. He was placed on federal hold for Immigration & Customs Enforcement.

Dan Crook Schmidling, 57, of Arlington, was arrested Saturday evening in the 400 block of Shane Drive and accused of menacing and two counts of assault in the fourth degree.

