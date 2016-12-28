Skiers anxiously awaiting snowy slopes

Taking over The Dalles skiing program, first-year coach Dane Klindt has hopes of emulating the successful path paved by 20-year head coach Jeff Cordell.

Cordell retired at the end of last season, but the cupboard is not bare by any means.

Four of the five state-qualifying male skiers are back in the mix, and the girls team is a year older and wiser entering the 2017 campaign.

“Jeff committed a lot of time and energy to this program, and many kids and parents, including myself, are very grateful for his commitment to our community and this program,” Klindt said. “Jeff has worked with most the kids on the team in the past and this has made my job easier.”

While racing on Middle Fork at Mount Hood Meadows for districts, the Riverhawks had four skiers finish in the top-21 for a combined time of five minutes and 26.86 seconds to secure second place and qualify for the Oregon Interscholastic Ski Racing Association state championships.

At state, in the Mount Ashland Ski Area atop the Siskiyou Mountain Range, James Pashek, Liam Brewer, Preston Klindt, Martin Carter and Chris Montecalvo scored a combined overall time of 4:43.80 to claim 12th place out of 14 teams.

Montecalvo is the only skier not on the active roster at the start of the season, so are reasons for optimism on the boy’s side.

“Team leaders Martin Carter (10th in league) and Preston Klindt (16th in state) have a real opportunity to be a force this year in the Mt. Hood League,” coach Klindt said.

“Both had their moments of greatness last year, but I am confident that with a little more work, they can get their consistency back and have great senior years, he added.”

Along with that group, Ethan Martin is already showing some promise, and freshman George Harrison brings some racing experience and will be an asset to the program.

From South Wasco County, junior Matthew Gragg is making his return to the team, and the Dufur tandem of Cole Kortge and Louis Red Cloud, both sophomores, are showing potential.

At districts last season, Red Cloud had a two-run marker of 1:58.56, and Gragg also finished two turns to end up with a time of 2:29.85.

“Last year, only The Dalles boys’ team made it to state, and our team goal is for all of us to make it this year,” coach Klindt said. “With smaller teams in Dufur and Maupin, this could be a little harder, but I have a lot of confidence in our kids.”

With the recent success of the program, Klindt had 10 kids from the Dalles, three from Dufur and one from South Wasco County turn out, but since the OISRA (Oregon Interscholastic Ski Race Association) will not allow everyone to compete as one team, they will participate independently.

“However, we train and ski together, so we are only separated by name and still feel like one team,” coach Klindt said. “All these kids want to be on the mountain learning how to ski faster, so coming from behind is exciting for us and something that motivates all of us.”

Robin Pashek, Emma Diede, Addie Klindt and Petra Van Kessel highlight the returning girls, and Dufur newcomer, Sydney Reed, could be a wild card in the postseason mix.

At districts last season, Pashek had the best times of her teammates with a 2:09.10 putting her in 21st place.

Van Kessel crossed the line in 2:19.79, Addie Klindt forged her way to 30th place after a 2:34.94, and Diede had an opening run of 1:10.60, but crashed on her second run and did not finish.

“Robin is a three-year veteran of the team with solid skills, Emma started skiing her freshman year and has a great shot of making it to state as a junior,” coach Klindt said.

“Petra brings a great attitude, is very athletic and has tremendous potential and Addie is excited to work on her skills,” Klindt added. “She has tremendous potential. Sydney just started, but she is working hard and shows great skills.”

One key to success is having athletes willing to put in the extra time in practice to cut down times and perfect their technique, so coach Klindt has brought along experienced coaches Joe Ferres and Gabe Red Cloud to help the team along.

Coach Klindt is already noticing the gains, so he is looking forward to watching this group take their skills to the next level. “I would like to see this program grow and would encourage anyone with a desire to ski to think about this for next year and talk to some of the kids on the team about their experiences,” coach Klindt said.

At 9 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, the team heads to Meadows for a fun run before the start of the regular season.

The first official run is at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, a slalom event at Meadows.