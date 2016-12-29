For the Record for Dec. 29

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Thursday, December 29, 2016

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

The agency responded to five calls for emergency services on Tuesday.

Police Reports

The Dalles police

Multiple break-ins were reported at the former Elks Lodge on Second Street downtown, now the site of a future Neon Sign Museum, Tuesday morning. The building is owned by developer David Benko of Vancouver.

A small fire was also found to have been set on the outside of the building as well. A burglary report was taken.

A window was reported shot out at an office building in the 300 block of E. 4th Street Tuesday morning.

A large lab/pit bull mix wearing a red harness was at found in the 2700 block of W. 10th Tuesday morning and was lodged at Home At Last.

A gas station in the Lone Pine area reported a vehicle had left without paying for fuel Tuesday morning. Suspect was located by Oregon State Police westbound on Interstate 84, cited for theft in the third degree and released.

A large bag of marijuana left in a patient’s room at Mid-Columbia Midical Center was reported Tuesday afternoon. Officers seized the pot for destruction.

Two men were arrested at E. Second and Jefferson streets and lodged at NORCOR, where Nicholas G. McCabe, 25, faces multiply felony charges of unlawful delivery of heroin and misdemeanor felon in possession of a weapon.

A pair of binoculars was reported stolen in the 400 block of Mount Hood Street Monday afternoon. A theft report was taken.

A person in the 1200 block of W. 6th turned in a debit card left in an ATM machine Monday evening. Officer contacted the owner, who retrieved the card.

A bicycle was found behind Taco Time and impounded as found property Monday night.

Wasco County Sheriff

An aggressive dog was reportedly trying to bite people Monday afternoon near the Tygh Valley General Store. Dog reportedly appeared friendly, but then tried to bite. Dog left scene before deputies arrived, so was still on the loose.

A horse was reported loose on the railroad tracks near Celilo Village Monday afternoon. Deputies warned owner he could be cited for having livestock at large.

J.D. Ewing, 26, of Wamic, was arrested on Tuesday morning and accused of three counts of probation violation.

Deputy provided a motorist assist on Tuesday morning near the intersection of Bakeoven Road and Highway 97. A vehicle was stuck and the male driver was walking with his young daughter to get help. Deputy contacted driver and helped get vehicle unstuck.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 83000 block of Tygh Valley Road Tuesday afternoon as someone let the air out of tires on a red Nissan pickup.

On Tuesday afternoon, deputies were advised that a parent had marijuana in a house with three children in the Foley Lakes area. Parent had pot and pipes in view and deputies advised that he needed to keep the drug where children could not access it.

A caller reported a motor vehicle in a ditch with headlights on Tuesday evening near Frog Lake on Highway 26. Deputies responded but were unable to locate a stuck vehicle.

On Tuesday evening, a caller reported that a BNSF train had struck a large boulder and was leaking fuel onto the tracks about 15 miles south of the Columbia River. Area is inaccessible by road but BNSF advised they had help coming via the rail line and deputies can disregard.

A domestic complaint was called in Tuesday evening in the 3800 block of West 10th Street. Troopers and deputies arrived but no evidence of physical fight; reported verbal only.

Small boulders were reported in the 4500 block of eastbound lane of Highway 30W Tuesday evening. Deputies and ODOT cleared them.

On Tuesday evening, a stolen vehicle was reported in the 4400 block of Chenowith Creek Road. Caller’s son’s girlfriend took vehicle, a 1996 Dodge pickup, without permission. Girlfriend had been able to use the vehicle in the past so it could not be reported stolen.

Wilfredo Garay Mendoza, 27, of Umatilla, was arrested Wednesday morning and accused of probation violation.

Scott Erlin Henderson, 32, of Portland, was arrested Wednesday morning and accused of probation violation.

Sherman County Sheriff

Antonio Chavez Mendoza, 61, of Pacoima, Calif., was arrested Friday afternoon and accused of DUII-alcohol-misdemeanor.

Josh Scott Hill, 40, of Gresham, was arrested Friday afternoon and accused of DUII-alcohol-misdemeanor.

Adam David Brown, 22, of Redmond, was arrested Sunday afternoon near the intersection of Highway 97 and Highway 197 and accused of reckless driving; attempting to elude a police officer; and providing false information to a police officer.

Gilliam County Sheriff

Shannon Marie Scholl, 39, of Woodland, Wash., was arrested Wednesday morning and accused of attempting to elude a police officer-vehicle; attempting to elude a police officer-foot; unlawful possession of methamphetamine; and reckless driving.

Michael Shaun Mansfield, 38, of Wasco, was arrested Wednesday morning and accused of post-prison supervision sanction.

Wasco County Parole & Probation

David James Sendejas, 25, of The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday morning and accused of post-prison supervision violation.

Kevin Eugene Johnson, 44, of Mosier, was arrested Tuesday afternoon and accused of two counts of probation violation.

Sarah Helen Kristine Mosley, 23, of The Dalles, was arrested Thursday afternoon and accused of probation violation.

Kimberly Kaye Hawkins, 39, The Dalles, was arrested Thursday afternoon, booked and released on probation violation.

James Edward Wham, 29, of The Dalles, was arrested Thursday afternoon and accused of post-prison supervision violation.

Christopher Zoey Schwarzbach, 22, of The Dalles, was arrested Thursday afternoon and accused of two counts of post-prison supervision violation.

Jennifer Michelle Gladish, 29, of The Dalles, was arrested Friday morning and accused of probation violation.

