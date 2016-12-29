TD wrestling aims to bring in big numbers

The Dalles wrestling coach Paul Beasley had been part of the turnaround for the middle school over the past few years, so now he brings vast knowledge of the sports, attention to detail and an emphasis on good behavior and academics for the high school team.

“We have the unique opportunity this year to introduce our young wrestlers to the pride, success and tradition of The Dalles wrestling programs,” Beasley said. “We want to get these kids passionate about athletics.”

He plans on instituting a mandatory study hall to make sure grades are maintained.



If the coaches can hone in on education, then half the battle is won.

Over the years, Beasley has seen too many student athletes fall by the wayside due to grades and the effect it has on so many programs.

“We are going to focus on eligibility and being a student-athlete,” Beasley said. “A lot of the problems with high school athletics, across the board, is eligibility and keeping players with grades on their teams. We are going to really work on keeping our kids competing. It all starts in the classroom. We really hope that we can instill a pride in academics first off.”

Being around these athletes, Beasley sees a tremendous amount of ability and skill at his disposal.

Based off the inspiring performance of Joe Linebarger’s second-place state run last season, the hunger is there for a lot of these younger athletes to emulate that success.

Logan Manciu, Jonathon Urenda, Gio Avila, Russell Peters, Josiah Andersen, Russell Peters and Levi Krueger represent a core group of wrestlers, who will take the lead left by Linebarger.

But, there are others such as Steven Preston, Victor Spitzer, Opath Silopath, Andres Gardea, Mauricio Carrera and Mac Cope among others that are ready to take on all challengers.

With weather issues canceling several tournaments, Beasley has put his team on the fast track toward catching to the rest of the teams with tough practices.

On Dec. 3, The Dalles wrestling team totaled seven top-15 finishes, including 10th by Logan Manciu and sixth by Jonathon Urenda at the Tyrone S. Woods Memorial Tournament in Oregon City.

Competing against Hermiston, Beaverton, Sherwood, McMinnville and Lakeridge, the Riverhawks posted 16 match wins, 12 coming by pinfall.

The Dalles next heads to Pendleton for the Shimmel Invitational on Friday, and then travels to Portland for the two-day Don York starting on Friday, Jan. 6.

More than the individual success on the mats, Beasley is quick to note an emphasis on character.

If the athletes can follow that line, then the sky’s the limit, no matter what sport.

“We are talking about making them better young men for all of the right reasons,” Beasley said. “We are more than just wins and losses. Our focus is on getting the program going and emphasizing moral character.”

After the Don York, TD has eight tournaments and a home dual on Jan. 25 against Pendleton left on the schedule.

The tough schedule gives Beasley a feel for what type of wrestlers he has and how they will fare when the stakes are raised.

“As a coaching staff, we are excited about the direction the program is going,” Beasley said.