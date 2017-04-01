Letter to the Editor: GOP’s second chance

To the editor:

The Affordable Care Act, “Obamacare,” gave health insurance to 129,200 additional people in Oregon House District 2, more than in any other Republican district in the U.S. In spite of the success of Obamacare in providing health insurance for people in his district, Greg Walden joined with other Republicans to repeal it. After helping to write a replacement bill, he wrote an op-ed calling the new Republican American Health Care Act, “The Health Care Bill You’ve Waited For,” promising that the bill would “lower costs for patients” and “improve access to care.”

Once public, it was learned that rather than lowering costs, the Republican bill would have increased costs for the average enrollee by $3,174, or $8,329 for seniors.

Rather than improving access to health care, 14 million Americans would have lost their health insurance in the first year, 24 million within 10 years. In its final form, Walden’s bill removed insurance coverage for mental health, drug abuse, hospitalization, outpatient and maternity care, all of which are now required in all policies.

The final bill did not fulfill Mr. Walden’s promises to Oregonians in District 2. He did a huge disservice to his constituents by championing a bill that would have raised their costs and lowered their quality of health care. Because the bill could not pass, Mr. Walden now has a second chance to actually make good on the promises in his recent op-ed column.

Will White

Mosie