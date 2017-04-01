Letter to the Editor: Medicare for all

To the editor:

I saw an interview on TV with a young woman who had lost most of her fingers and some toes because a strep infection got out of control. She didn't have insurance and didn't go to the doctor, and almost died from strep throat. I don't want to live anymore with the fear and anxiety that something terrible like that might happen to me or my family and friends just because they don't have insurance, or going to the doctor means huge bills so they don't go when all they probably need is one appointment and a prescription.



I want Medicare for all: a basic insurance plan that everyone pays for and everyone benefits from. It won't pay for everything; if you need specialized care you might need supplemental insurance, but it would mean most of us can go to the doctor when we need to, take better care of our health, and find out about bad illnesses sooner so they are less difficult and less expensive to treat. It will help relieve the fear and anxiety around health care that our nation is overwhelmed by.

I am getting older. I'm self-employed. I think about this every day.



Greg Walden proposed a health care plan that would have meant throwing people like me to the wolves and it really did scare me that that terrible plan was what he thought was a good solution for my future.



There is a very straightforward way to reform our health care system, with a plan in place to build on. We don't have to start from scratch or cobble together a complex set of laws and rules no one can understand, so we can keep fighting about it for years. Please, let's expand Medicare for all.



Serena Smith

The Dalles