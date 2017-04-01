Letter to the Editor: Pedestrian problem

To the editor:

It is all good and fine that The Dalles city police are on a program to make drivers more aware of pedestrians when they are attempting to cross at an intersection. But, at the same time, there are many pedestrians that cross in the middle of the street, cutting between cars.

Some of them are merely feet away from a crosswalk or intersection, but I guess they are too lazy to walk a few more steps to cross the street legally. I think that they have the wrong idea concerning pedestrians having the right of way over vehicles. Apparently, they think they can cross anywhere.

So, my question is: is the police department going to crack down on pedestrians that "jaywalk"?

Linda Pyles

The Dalles

Editor’s Note: In Oregon, jaywalking is not illegal unless pedestrians impede traffic.