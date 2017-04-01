Letter to the Editor: Walden has integrity

To the editor:

I have read with interest, and concern, a number of letters to the editor over the past several months that question Congressman Greg Walden’s availability, his commitment to his constituents in the Second Congressional District and his understanding of the needs of his constituents.

Greg is a big boy and he can defend himself. What I want to do is tell you about the Greg Walden I have known for the past 31 years. Greg has been a good friend, there when I need him. He has been a tremendous friend to the Gorge region as a state legislator and in Congress. Greg was a competent and honest business competitor for about 21 years, as we cleanly battled it out for radio listeners and advertising revenue.



Greg has been there for me and my constituents in House District 59 for the 10 years that I have served. When we needed funding for the roundabout and the Fort Dalles Readiness Center, Greg came through. Renaming the Veteran Community Clinic after local hero, Loren Kaufman — it was Greg that got it done. I could go on and on enumerating things he has done for us.



When asked the other day by a reporter in Portland what I thought Greg would do regarding health care, I told them that I didn’t know. I went on to say that I did know, from years of experience, that Greg is a thoughtful legislator who has always put his constituents above politics.

I have seen him stand up to legislative leadership when it was the right thing for his district. I said I have confidence that Greg will make the best decision to take care of his constituents, while balancing the need to also be fiscally responsible. These days, with so many people wanting the government to provide for so many wants and needs, it’s challenging.

Congressman Greg Walden is a man of integrity that has not given any of us a reason to doubt. I am proud to call Greg Walden my friend and my congressman.

State Representative John Huffman

Oregon House District 59