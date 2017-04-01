Letter to the Editor: Walden’s vote bought

To the editor:

How do you feel about having your personal data sold to companies that do data mining? Probably much like I do. So I was appalled when Rep. Greg Walden voted this week to get rid of important online privacy protections and allow my personal data to be sold by internet service providers to data mining companies.

On Tuesday, House Republicans voted to roll back online privacy protections that were set to take effect this year, freeing up internet service providers to sell customer data directly to companies and forbidding the Federal Communications Commission from creating rules that do the same thing in the future. Not coincidentally, donors from the telecom services industry were among Rep. Walden's top donors during his most recent election cycle. (Also not coincidentally, others top donors were in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries. Ring a bell?

Once again, Greg Walden has shown complete disregard for the personal needs and desires of his constituents. He has shown a complete willingness to sell us down the river. The telecom industry is one of his prime financial supporters, and has effectively bought him. I am an angry voter.

Stephen Pickering

The Dalles