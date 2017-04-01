Riverhawks drop a pair to No. 12 Central

Unsure if his team had a case of jetlag from a roundtrip to Eugene late Thursday night, The Dalles coach Steve Sugg said that Friday’s performance in two losses to Central cannot happen again.

The No. 12-ranked Panthers totaled 18 hits, received 11 walks and took advantage of six Riverhawk errors in wins of 10-1 and 9-5 over The Dalles in a doubleheader at Quinton Street Ballpark.

“We had a good win yesterday in Eugene, but for some reason, we did not come ready to play today. I don’t know what it was, but that should not be an excuse,” Sugg said. “We just got to learn to come out and compete. We have a young club and they must learn from this. They have to learn how to fight, scratch and claw and compete every time they come to the field.”

In the opening game, Central’s Jackson Holstad had three hits and finished a home run shy of the cycle, and the Panthers broke open a 1-0 lead with a seven-run third inning in a 10-1 victory.

Holstad scored two runs and drove in three, Luis Amador added two hits and three RBIs, and both Ruben Cedilla and Javier Cantu posted two hits, scored a run and drove in one run.

Central led 4-0 with two outs in the top of the third inning, but a Riverhawk error opened the door for four unearned runs, capped by Holstad’s three-run triple to increase the Panther lead to 8-0.

The Dalles put up a run in the bottom of the third, as Jose Gonzalez drove in Dalles Seufalemua with an RBI single.

Later in that frame, TD had the bases loaded and no outs, down by seven, but Central starter Humberto Alarcon retired the next three batters to wiggle his way out of trouble.

In the fourth inning, the Hawks added consecutive hits by Henry Lee and Preston Klindt to start things.

Alarcon then induced a double play, followed by an inning-ending groundout to keep the Panthers ahead, 8-1.

Over the final three frames, The Dalles was held hitless.

Alarcon pitched 4 2/3 innings of five-hit ball with four strikeouts and a walk to earn the win.

Johnny Miller, Lee, Klindt, Smith and Gonzalez accounted for the five Riverhawk hits.

TD starter Jordan Wetmore picked up the loss, as he lasted three innings and allowed eight runs, four earned, on seven hits and two walks to go with eight strikeouts.

Coming into Friday’s doubleheader, The Dalles had the 5A classification’s sixth-best offense and the group showed more offensive life in the second game with 10 hits, but also stranded seven runners in a 9-5 loss.

Down 2-0 in the bottom of the second, the Riverhawks rallied for five runs on six hits.

Klindt drove in Lee with an RBI single, Klindt scored on a Gonzalez single, Miller roped a two-run single plating Smith and Gonzalez, and then Daniel Peters finished the rally with a two-out RBI single to bring in Miller for a 5-2 TD lead.

Central (3-1 overall) scored two runs in the third, and took the lead for good in the fifth inning with a pair of runs, one on a groundout by Emiliano Alarcon and the other on a sacrifice fly from Peter Mendezona, making it, 6-5.

Central tacked on a run in the sixth and two in the seventh to provide the final margin.

Peters paced TD’s 10-hit effort with three hits and an RBI, and Lee was 2 for 4 with a run.

Miller walked, was hit by a pitch, had a hit, scored a run and drove in two; both Gonzalez and Klindt notched a hit, a run and an RBI apiece, and Smith tallied a hit, walked and scored a run.

Central reliever Joshua Rodriguez picked up the relief win, after tossing three innings of two-hit ball with two walks.

Mendezona finished the final two frames and struck out two for the save.

Amador posted two hits and two RBIs, Holstad went 2 for 4 with a walk and three runs scored, and Mendezona had a hit, scored a run and drove in two.

The Dalles starter Jacob Wetmore lasted 4 1/3 innings and was tagged for six runs, five earned, on four hits, to get the loss.

TD pitchers Jacob Wetmore, Spencer Honald and Lee combined for nine strikeouts, eight walks and two hit batters, and allowed six hits.

Through 10 games, Riverhawk pitchers have given up 96 runs, so the plan for Sugg is to get his pitchers more experience and find the right time to insert a reliever to keep the opposition off-balanced.

“I am very concerned about our pitching, but I think we have enough guys to get the job done. It is going to be my job to find the right mix,” Sugg said. “Hopefully, the more they pitch and the more the play, the more success they will have on the mound. They need more innings and they need to have some success. I know we will get there.”

Sugg gave his team the weekend off to decompress and get refocused, because there are three non-league games left on the schedule until Columbia River Conference action starts on Saturday, April 15 in Pendleton.

Up next, The Dalles (4-6) hits the road to Hood River for two games against Washington schools, Prairie (12:30 p.m.) and Heritage (3 p.m.), on Saturday, April 8.

Ahead of those contests, Sugg expects to see a rejuvenated group of players in the dugout.

“Everyone just has to stay the course, learn to fight back and compete instead of getting down on themselves,” Sugg said. “I don’t care what these guys are playing, whether it is checkers, cards, bowling or whatever, you should do it to win. You should hate losing. Losing should never be an option. That is what we are trying to get across to these guys.”