Sherman defeats Oakland

Following Thursday’s rainout, the Sherman Huskies finally had a chance to get on the field for the Grant Union Tournament and defeated Oakland by a 5-4 score Friday morning in John Day.

Sherman held a 3-0 lead after one inning after an RBI single by Brett Troutman drove in Jacob Justesen, and a two-run single by Treve Martin that chased home Troutman and Bradley Moe.

The Huskies then expanded on their lead with two runs in the third on RBI hits by Treve Martin and Trey Homer.

Oakland rallied for three in the fifth inning to inch to within a 5-3 deficit, then scored one in the seventh off Homer, Sherman’s reliever, and had the tying and lead run on base with two outs.

On a 1-0 pitch, Homer recorded the final out on a groundout to finish the game for the save.

Justesen pitched the first four innings and allowed one run on no hits with seven strikeouts and five walks to earn the winning decision, his second of the year in as many games.

Sherman totaled seven hits, as Martin led with a 2 for 3 effort with a run scored and three RBIs.

Homer was 2 for 3 with an RBI, Moe had two hits and scored two runs, Troutman was 1 for 3 with a run and an RBI, and Justesen walked, was hit by a pitch, stole two bases and scored a run to lead the Huskies.

“We played well for not getting a lot of practice due to weather and getting late start from basketball,” said Sherman coach Joe Justesen.

Sherman (2-0 overall) played Joseph/Enterprise on Saturday.

After that tournament tilt, the No. 2-ranked Huskies host The Dalles (JV) at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in Moro.