Crosstalk: Keep the politics out of science

In the realm of politics and public policy, peer-reviewed science is often held up as the gold standard of scientific truth.

Yet in and of itself, peer review is not the establishment of truth but a foundation from which discoveries are introduced for scientific and public consideration.

The process of peer review is really quite straightforward:

• First, a group of scientists complete a study and write it up in the form of an article, which is submitted to a journal for publication.

.• The journal's editors then send the article to several other scientists who work in the same field, the “peers” of the peer review process.

• Those scientists provide feedback on the article and tell the editor whether or not they think the study meets the guidelines for publication.

• The editor may then send the review comments to the authors, who may then revise their article and resubmit it for publication.

• The review seeks to assure that articles meet basic scientific standards: They acknowledge and build upon other work in the field, rely on logical reasoning and properly designed studies, and back up claims with evidence.

• Once reviewed – the process can take a year or more – the article is published. The process is highly competitive: The highly-regarded journal Science publishes fewer than 8 percent of the articles received, The New England Journal of Medicine publishes fewer than 6 percent.

You can trust peer-reviewed work to meet certain scientific standards – provided the journal under consideration is rigorous in its review process – but peer-reviewed work is not necessarily correct or conclusive.

Post-publication review by the scientific community will attempt to ascertain whether the published research is true or false, and attempt to replicated the published results.

As part of the scientific process, peer review is an important and valuable way to communicate good research to a wider audience.

As a basis for public policy decisions, however, publication falls short.

For one thing, editors can make mistakes. (Hard to believe, I know, but nonetheless true.) Experts may rush review, or do it poorly.

More importantly, all journals are not created equal. A small journal, with less prestige and therefore fewer submissions, may well have lower standards for publication.

They may also have a harder time getting experts to review articles.

And some journals function with an established bias, accepting articles that conform to their beliefs and having them reviewed by “experts” with those same beliefs.

Science published by these journals is “peer reviewed,” but the value of that label is questionable.

It's important to have another layer of evaluation between science and public policy beyond the simple label of peer review.

Which is why federal agencies have scientific panels and review boards at hand to evaluate the “truth” as it relates to new pharmaceuticals, environmental standards or other science-based public policy. These agencies should be staffed by well-respected experts in the appropriate field, untainted by bipartisan agendas.

The need for good science can be seen on both sides of our current political divide: While the current president is being strongly criticized for “gutting public science” in his proposed budget and appointments, there are plenty of left-leaning activists in Oregon and elsewhere who, like Trump, hold up the debunked study claiming to show that childhood vaccines play an established role in autism.

There are valid reasons to question our vaccine policies —if you follow the money you will find reasons to be concerned – but the autism study so often cited is poor science whether you lean left or right.

Peer review is not the gold standard of fact, but a well understood and accepted method of avoiding “bad science” and obvious misinformation.

It is a starting point.

The application of science, in terms of policy, must be guided by critical thinking and careful evaluation by experts.

A robust standard for public science-based policy and public debate, well beyond publication in a scientific journal, is critical to science-based policy.

— Mark Gibson