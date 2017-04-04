Crosstalk: Keep the politics out of science

In the realm of politics and public policy, peer-reviewed science is often held up as the gold standard of scientific truth.
Yet in and of itself, peer review is not the establishment of truth but a foundation from which discoveries are introduced for scientific and public consideration.
The process of peer review is really quite straightforward:
• First, a group of scientists complete a study and write it up in the form of an article, which is submitted to a journal for publication.
• The journal's editors then send the article to several other scientists who work in the same field, the "peers" of the peer review process.
• Those scientists provide feedback on the article and tell the editor whether or not they think the study meets the guidelines for publication.
• The editor may then send the review comments to the authors, who may then revise their article and resubmit it for publication.
• The review seeks to assure that articles meet basic scientific standards: They acknowledge and build upon other work in the field, rely on logical reasoning and properly designed studies, and back up claims with evidence.
• Once reviewed – the process can take a year or more – the article is published. The process is highly competitive: The highly-regarded journal Science publishes fewer than 8 percent of the articles received, The New England Journal of Medicine publishes fewer than 6 percent.
You can trust peer-reviewed work to meet certain scientific standards – provided the journal under consideration is rigorous in its review process – but peer-reviewed work is not necessarily correct or conclusive.
Post-publication review by the scientific community will attempt to ascertain whether the published research is true or false, and attempt to replicated the published results.
As part of the scientific process, peer review is an important and valuable way to communicate good research to a wider audience.
As a basis for public policy decisions, however, publication falls short.
For one thing, editors can make mistakes. (Hard to believe, I know, but nonetheless true.) Experts may rush review, or do it poorly.
More importantly, all journals are not created equal. A small journal, with less prestige and therefore fewer submissions, may well have lower standards for publication.
They may also have a harder time getting experts to review articles.
And some journals function with an established bias, accepting articles that conform to their beliefs and having them reviewed by “experts” with those same beliefs.
Science published by these journals is “peer reviewed,” but the value of that label is questionable.
It's important to have another layer of evaluation between science and public policy beyond the simple label of peer review.
Which is why federal agencies have scientific panels and review boards at hand to evaluate the “truth” as it relates to new pharmaceuticals, environmental standards or other science-based public policy. These agencies should be staffed by well-respected experts in the appropriate field, untainted by bipartisan agendas.
The need for good science can be seen on both sides of our current political divide: While the current president is being strongly criticized for “gutting public science” in his proposed budget and appointments, there are plenty of left-leaning activists in Oregon and elsewhere who, like Trump, hold up the debunked study claiming to show that childhood vaccines play an established role in autism.
There are valid reasons to question our vaccine policies —if you follow the money you will find reasons to be concerned – but the autism study so often cited is poor science whether you lean left or right.
Peer review is not the gold standard of fact, but a well understood and accepted method of avoiding “bad science” and obvious misinformation.
It is a starting point.
The application of science, in terms of policy, must be guided by critical thinking and careful evaluation by experts.
A robust standard for public science-based policy and public debate, well beyond publication in a scientific journal, is critical to science-based policy.
— Mark Gibson
Too many decisions adversely affecting property rights and economic development have been made since the 1970s by agencies pursuing a political agenda that are not supported by sound science.
One example is the fight over the White Bluffs bladderpod in Washington state. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has been pushing to have the species listed as threatened, which will result in more land use regulations.
The agency claims the plant needs special protection due to threats from wildfire, landslides, human activity and nonnative plants.
The problem with U.S. Fish and Wildlife’s analysis is that it centers on a 2006 report about the bladderpod that was unpublished and never subjected to a scientific peer review process.
Farmers desperate to prevent another species listing from further eroding their livelihood paid an independent scientific team to do some DNA testing to see if the plant that is a member of the mustard family was in peril.
Turns out the DNA on 15 samples showed the White Bluff’s bladderpod had 100 percent the same genetic sequence as the common Douglas bladderpod.
Federal officials argued that the scientific evidence presented by farmers didn’t count because they had not presented enough samples. Never mind that the agency had zero samples to back up its argument.
U.S. Rep. Greg Walden, R-Ore., and Washington legislators then intervened and sent a letter to Fish and Wildlife demanding to know what process had been used to determine the threatened status of the bladderpod. That inquiry was never answered.
It is important that credible science be used for listings given that Fish and Wildlife, through a settlement with the Center for Biological Diversity in 2011, is seeking protection of more than 750 more plant and animal species.
These listings depress economies in rural America by whittling away at the available land base that can be used for development, or sometimes any type of human activity.
True science requires observation and experimentation to reach a conclusion. In today’s world, snake oil is being sold to us as science.
For that reason, it was gratifying to see House Republicans taking aim last week at the Environmental Protection Agency, another out-of-control sector of government, for imposing regulations not backed up by credible science.
A bill approved last week requires that data used to support decisions be publicly released for examination.
“The days of ‘trust me’ science are over,” announced Rep. Lamar Smith, R-Texas.
It is especially important that science be based on fact when it comes to global warming alarmism. Cooking data to support a doomsday theory could ultimately result in the eradication of individual rights and governments having control over all human activity and economics.
Scientific debate needs to be encouraged on issues such as global warming when there is no definitive evidence to prove that mankind is responsible for changes to climate. The Earth has passed through many natural cycles of warmth and cooling and there has been a succession of ice ages over millions of years. Some of the hottest years on record occurred before the industrial age and mass production of automobiles.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is now under fire for altering data to further the hype that also provides an avenue for more government control. Their “science” leaves out temperature measurements from the coldest places on earth and relies only on land-based instruments that are vulnerable to discrepancies.
It is important not to fudge government data on this issue when the U.S. spends $22 billion a year to combat global warming, which is twice as much as is spent protecting our borders.
I’m thankful that the Trump Administration seems to want to get it right before decisions are made in the halls of Washington, D.C.
That is especially important to 11 western states (including Oregon ) that have more than half of their land mass under federal ownership. These states need private property kept as unrestricted as possible for development, job creation, production.
— RaeLynn Ricarte
