Local chefs, wine, beer and music will be the centerpiece of the 17th annual “An Evening With HAVEN” Thursday evening, 5:30 p.m. at Fort Dalles Readiness Center. Tickets are $35.

The evening includes music by Anderson Gould and Jess Clemons.

The menu includes cuisine prepared and donated by Casa El Mirador, Class Act Catering & Cafe, Cobblestone Catering, Cousin’s Restaurant and Saloon, Cowboy Grill and Catering, Montira’s Thai Cuisine, Petite Provence, Zim’s Restaurant & Sports Bar.

Wine from Jacob Williams and The Pines 1852 and beer from Freebridge Brewing will be served.

The event will also include a chance auction, silent auction and oral auction.

An Evening With HAVEN is a fundraiser for HAVEN, which works to support survivors of violence.

The organization operates a shelter for women and children and works to help youth learn skills that will prevent teen sexual and dating violence.

Those wishing to help HAVEN but unable to be at the fundraiser are invited to contact the group at 541-296-2065, visit them on Facebook or online at www.haventhedalles.org.