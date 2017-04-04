Hawk golfers win third straight

With Chase Snodgrass’ 75 leading the charge, Tyler Vassar and Aidan Telles shooting 82s and Mark Felderman ending up with an 84, The Dalles scratched across a 323 to win its third consecutive boys’ golf tournament title at the Wildhorse Invitational played in Pendleton Monday.

Snodgrass finished tied for medalist honors after carding a 75, but wound up losing to Hanford’s Gabe Cach on the second playoff hole, as Cach hit a birdie putt to come out on top.

Led by Nathan Som (79), Pendleton placed second in the eight-team field with a 333, 10 strokes in back of TD.

Anders Lind scored a 77 to place third overall to help Hermiston to third-place in the team standings (338).

Hanford (358), Mac-Hi (366), Baker City (372), Pasco (381) and La Grande (386) rounded out the rest of the team standings.

With Snodgrass, Vassar, Telles and Felderman averaging 80.7 on their scorecards for TD’s total, Jacob Ford’s 90 did not go toward the team numbers.

Coach Kent Smith liked the putting effort his team showed at Wildhorse, so over the next few practices, he will work closely with his group on its tee shots and iron game.

“That kind of gives me an idea of what we are going to be spending time working on before our next match at Hood River,” Smith said. “I am hoping to get them to trim a couple of strokes each off our total and get them where we would stay ahead of the field. Hermiston and Pendleton have both picked it up a little bit. They are improving their games and we will have to improve our game to keep that edge on them.”

On the girls’ side, Pendleton senior Haley Greb continued her 5A dominance with a tournament-low 74 to claim medalist honors to lead the Bucks to their Wildhorse Invitational champion,

Following the 79 by second-place winner, Trinity McCarthy, La Grande placed second in the overall standings after a 494.

The Dalles makes a trip to Hood River for a tournament starting at 10 a.m. next Monday on Indian Creek Golf Course.