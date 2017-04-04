0

Letter to the Editor: You’ve got my vote

As of Tuesday, April 4, 2017

To the editor:

Thank you, thank you, thank you, Bob McCracken. You said it better than I ever could have. Have you ever thought of running for office? You have my vote! Blessings.

Sharon Hull

The Dalles

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from the Chronicle and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)