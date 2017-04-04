Letter to the Editor: You’ve got my vote

To the editor:
Thank you, thank you, thank you, Bob McCracken. You said it better than I ever could have. Have you ever thought of running for office? You have my vote! Blessings.
Sharon Hull
The Dalles
