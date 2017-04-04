For the Record for April 4, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Tuesday April 4, 2017

Accidents

The Dalles City

April 3, 2:34 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, East 3rd and Union streets. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

March 31, 6:13 p.m. – Crew responded to the 700 block of West 9th Street on a report of a natural gas odor. The area was checked and no problem was found.

March 31, 11:31 p.m. – Crew responded to the 1000 block of West 9th Street on a report of a smoke alarm. Contact was made with the resident who stated she was warming up food and it burned, causing the alarm to go off. No problem was found.

April 2, 9:23 a.m. – Crew responded to the 1000 block of West 9th Street on a report of flames in the area. No smoke or sign of a fire was located.

April 3, 4:03 a.m. – Crew responded to the 1200 block of West 10th Street on a report of a water flow alarm. Upon arrival no problem was found. Contact was made with staff who were able to advise this was a sprinkler issue and they would get the company to come fist the problem.

April 3, 5:34 p.m. – Crew responded to Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 93, on a report of a truck hauling cardboard that was on fire. While heading to the call units were cancelled after being advised it was exhaust from the vehicle and not smoke from the cardboard.

Personnel also responded to seven calls for emergency medical services on Friday, six on Saturday, six on Sunday and nine on Monday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

Jeffrey David McKee, 53, Fairview, was arrested Friday afternoon in the community corrections office and is accused of probation violation and providing false information to a police officer. He was also arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.

Luis Miguel Navarro, 23, The Dalles, was arrested Friday afternoon in the community corrections office on a warrant for failure to appear.

Police responded to the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street Friday evening after staff reported some juveniles stole some alcohol and fled from the store. Some subjects matching the description were located near West 8th and Mt. Hood streets but denied being in the area. Two male subjects admitted to drinking and were cited for minor in possession of alcohol and lodged at the juvenile detention facility.

A found property report was taken Saturday morning from East 9th and Court streets after a caller reported an abandoned bike. The bike was picked up and impounded.

Police responded to the 1300 block of West 6th Street Sunday afternoon after staff reported a customer used counterfeit currency to pay for merchandise. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation.

Police responded to the 1100 block of East 12th Street Monday afternoon after administrative staff reported a juvenile received an obscene text message from an adult. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation.

Police responded to the 2900 block of West 6th Street Monday afternoon after staff reported a customer used counterfeit money to pay for merchandise. A report was taken.

Jimmy Lee Cain, 24, The Dalles, was arrested Monday afternoon in the 1700 block of East 10th Street and is accused of probation violation.

A first-degree theft report was taken Monday evening from the 2500 block of West 6th Street after a victim reported a large sum of money was stolen from his backpack.

Police responded to the 1800 block of Jefferson Street early Tuesday morning on a report of a dispute with possibly gun shots fired. Several hours later a male subject was located with gun magazines, one empty and one loaded who also had dry blood on his hands. Subject told officers he was shooting earlier at his mother’s house and the blood was from boxing with his brother at a boxing establishment. The incident is under investigation.

Wasco County

A criminal mischief report was taken Friday morning near the Tom McCall preserve as some areas were applied with graffiti.

Scott Leland Barber, 37, Tygh Valley, was arrested Friday evening in Tygh Valley during a traffic stop and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Connan Patrick Walter Schaftstall, 40, Maupin, was arrested Saturday afternoon during a traffic stop on Highway 197 near milepost 33 and is accused of failure to present and carry an operator’s license. He was also arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.

A theft report was taken Saturday evening from Wamic after a victim reported his wallet was stolen.

A theft report was taken Sunday morning from the 4100 block of Chenowith Road after a victim reported her bank card was stolen.

Oregon State Police

Margarito Rivera, 30, Yakima, Wash., was arrested Saturday afternoon during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 84 and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Jovanni Benjamin Collazo, 19, Yakima, Wash., was arrested Saturday evening during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 94 and is accused of violation of a restraining order.

David Jeremy Norberg, 46, Gig Harbor, Wash., was arrested Saturday evening during a traffic stop near West 2nd and Cherry Heights streets and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Jarrod Andrew Wilson, 39, The Dalles, was arrested Sunday afternoon at an undisclosed location and is accused of parole violation.

Roger Eugene Eakins, 31, Selah, Wash., was arrested Monday morning in the 500 block of Washington Street and is accused of probation violation.

Gilliam County

Michael Ray Covington, 55, Condon, was arrested Sunday afternoon in Condon and is accused of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Samuel J. Roberts, 30, Vancouver, Wash., was arrested Sunday evening during a traffic stop on Highway 19 near milepost 1 and is accused of third-degree assault, reckless driving, and probation violation.

Regional Jail

Dana Pauline Tenold, 49, The Dalles, was jailed Saturday on a court commitment for failure to perform the duties of a driver and reckless driving.

Jayme Lee Luna, 35, The Dalles, was jailed Saturday on a court commitment for third-degree robbery.



Lottery

Oregon

Friday, March 31

Mega Millions – 17-24-27-32-58; Mega: 10; Multiplier: 3

Pick 4 – 1 p.m. 5-5-2-3; 4 p.m. 8-9-3-7; 7 p.m. 4-2-0-6; 10 p.m. 6-7-3-4

Lucky Lines – 1-8-10-14-17-22-27-30

Saturday, April 1

Powerball – 9-32-36-44-65; Powerball: 1; Multiplier: 2

Megabucks – 5-7-10-30-34-39

Win for Life – 2-6-34-47

Pick 4 – 1 p.m. 5-3-5-7; 4 p.m. 9-3-0-7; 7 p.m. 5-4-2-2; 10 p.m. 0-3-6-6

Lucky Lines – 4-6-10-16-20-24-27-31

Sunday, April 2

Pick 4 – 1 p.m. 5-5-4-9; 4 p.m. 0-0-8-5; 7 p.m. 8-8-1-2; 10 p.m. 2-5-5-9

Lucky Lines – 3-6-9-14-17-22-28-31

Monday, April 3

Megabucks – 8-15-20-21-31-41

Win for Life – 9-10-14-52

Pick 4 – 1 p.m. 3-5-2-0; 4 p.m. 1-0-7-7; 7 p.m. 1-9-2-1; 10 p.m. 3-3-2-2

Lucky Lines – 1-7-11-16-20-23-25-31

Washington

Friday, March 31

Match 4 – 7-14-20-21

Daily Game – 2-3-0

Saturday, April 1

Lotto – 6-12-26-27-36-46

Hit 5 – 13-22-24-25-32

Match 4 – 3-9-10-20

Daily Game – 3-3-8

Sunday, April 2

Match 4 – 8-13-15-24

Daily Game – 5-5-0

Monday, April 3

Lotto – 2-18-24-26-32-37

Hit 5 – 9-15-20-26-27

Match 4 – 10-12-21-23

Daily Game – 6-4-5