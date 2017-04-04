Tax firm robbed

A tax preparation office in The Dalles was robbed Sunday evening, and the suspects made away with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to police logs.

A woman called police Sunday at 6 p.m., from the H&R Block office at 905 W.6th St., reporting a man came in and hit her with a stapler and took money, according to police logs. The woman, who is disabled, said she was knocked out of her chair and has scratches, but she declined medical assistance.

One person, possibly a man, stood outside of the front door with a white hoodie that had a black logo on it. A white male in his mid 20s, approximately 5-foot-10, with dark colored moustache and a plain red hoodie, entered the building, assaulted the woman and took the cash.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 541-296-2613.

Last Thursday night, car prowlers on the east side of The Dalles entered eight unlocked vehicles. Reports came from East 20th, East 17th, East 19th and East 14th streets.

On East 17th, prowlers took keys that were left inside a vehicle, but not the vehicle.

As police responded to that call, they found a neighbor’s unlocked car also had its glove box gone through. Another neighbor reported a wallet and coffee mug were stolen from their vehicle.

In the 1000 block of East 14th, someone stole a knife and went through paperwork.

On East 19th, in the 800 block a caller reported a GPS unit and cell phone charger were stolen, as well as a Husky 450 chainsaw from the back yard. A car battery was stolen from one of his cars also.

In the 600 block of East 20th, a vehicle was entered and a coat and body spray were taken, although the thieves left electronics in the vehicle.

The coat had Knaphiede Manufacturing written on it.

In the 800 block of East 20th, a victim reported their vehicle was broken into and someone ripped wires and destroyed the center console.

In the 700 block of East 20th another caller reported a vehicle was broken into.