Young Irelanders

The Young Irelanders perform at The Dalles High School auditorium Tuesday night in a concert presented by the Mid-Columbia Community Concert Assocation. The performance included dancers Ayla Reid and Joe Duffey, in addition to musicians, left to right, Barry Lyons, Bodhran and vocals; Eoghan O. Ceannabhain, flute, concertina and vocals; Jayne Pomplas, fiddle; Laura Callaghan, banjo, vocals; Hugh Kennedy, accordian and Ian Kinsella, guitar and vocals. Jim Drake photo

As of Tuesday, April 4, 2017

