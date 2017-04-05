Crosswalk crackdown continues downtown

The Dalles Police Department will conduct the second of four pedestrian safety enforcement actions on Monday, April 10.

A safety operation will be at one or more locations on Second Street, between Taylor and Lincoln streets, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Warning signs will be posted prior to motorists entering the focus area.

Office Jeffrey Kienlen said in an April 3 press release that the purpose of the operation is to raise pedestrian safety awareness through education and enforcement of laws, mainly as they pertain to marked and unmarked crosswalks.

Oregon law requires motorists to stop and yield to pedestrians who show intent to cross, or are in the act of crossing the roadway. Drivers are also required to stop at all crosswalks when there is a vehicle already stopped in a lane adjacent to the lane they are traveling in.

For more information on the law, Keinlen said people can refer to Oregon Revised Statute 811.028.

During the last enforcement detail, it was observed that, while many drivers stopped, they did not wait until the pedestrian was out of the roadway before proceeding, as required under the law, Kienlen said.