For the Record for April 5, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Wednesday April 5, 2017

Police Reports

The Dalles City

An officer saw a woman start her vehicle on 11th Street Tuesday morning, try to get out of it, and then the vehicle sprung forward and hit her husband’s vehicle. The woman said she spilled her coffee and was trying to get out to get a rag to clean it. Officer advised her to put vehicle in neutral with emergency brake on if she intended to exit vehicle.

A caller in the 500 block of Cherry Heights reported Tuesday morning a man laying down by the stop sign who appeared intoxicated. The man was told to move on.

A caller in the 900 block of East 18th reported Tuesday morning a dog had been in a vehicle for three days. A neighbor said a woman put the dog in a house.

A Head Start teacher reported Tuesday morning a parent pulled out between two buses and almost hit several people and several cars and left at a high rate of speed.

A caller in the 300 block of Lincoln reported losing a wallet with debit card and ID in it Tuesday afternoon.

A caller at East Third and Washington reported a van was all over the road. An officer found the driver was lost, not drunk.

A caller in the 200 block of West Sixth reported an SUV hit a pickup. Report taken.

A woman in a store in the 1400 block of West Sixth was yelling and then left the store. A second caller reported her in another store. Police and medics arrived, and the woman was having a panic attack.

Kelsey Elsa Frank, 35, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday afternoon in the 900 block of Snipes and is accused of probation violation.

Meafou Siatigi, 45, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday afternoon in the 1800 block of West Second and ­is accused of providing false information to a police officer, misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked, and two counts of probation violation.

Dustin Eugene Alldredge, 35, Hood River, was arrested Tuesday afternoon in the 3600 block of West Sixth Street and is accused of failure to appear.

Miguel Jose Mendoza Breaux, 25, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday evening in the 500 block of Washington Street and is accused of probation violation.

A caller in the 300 block of Lone Pine reported Tuesday afternoon a man with two baby strollers had a dog, and the dog was lying on the baby’s head. A social worker got the man, his girlfriend and two kids into a motel for the night.

Wasco County

A caller in the 81500 block of Dufur Valley Road reported a possible environmental hazard on Tuesday afternoon. Caller reported that a man has multiple vehicles and vehicle parts at his location with oil seeping into ground and the area is along a creek. Deputies unable to verify if vehicles leaking; contacted property owner and requested permission to enter property for verification if vehicles were leaking; owner did not respond.

Deputies involved in an attempt to locate a Wamic man Tuesday evening. Man has not been seen in approximately six weeks.

Lottery

Oregon

Tuesday, April 4

Mega Millions -- 13-24-34-35-55 Mega-ball=09 Megaplier=05

Lucky Lines – 1, 8, 10, 15, 18, 23, 26, 31

Pick 4 – 1 p.m., 4, 9, 9, 4; 4 p.m., 0, 9, 3, 1; 7 p.m., 9, 3, 1, 2; 10 p.m., 4, 3, 6, 2

Washington

Tuesday, April 4

Mega Millions -- 13-24-34-35-55 Mega-ball=09 Megaplier=05

Match 4 -- 03-07-16-17

Daily Game -- 04-03-02