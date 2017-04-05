Suicidal man sparks TD school lockdown

The Wasco County Sheriff’s Office responded to Chenowith Road, near the entrance of Foley Lakes Mobile Home Park, on a report that a suicidal man was on the premises with a gun.

Sheriff Lane Magill said the man was standing in an open area on the east end of the park with a rifle in hand. The man lived in that location.

Not knowing what the situation was, Magill said he advised the North Wasco County School District 21 administration office, Chenowith Elementary School and Wahtonka Community School to initiate lockout procedures.

Unlike a lockdown, where the teachers and students take defensive protection measures, Magill said a lockout means that the doors to the facilities are secured and no one is admitted.

“Once that had been done, it was business as usual,” he said.

Magill said the report was called in about 11 a.m. by someone who saw the man and deputies were on the scene within 5 minutes.

The subject indicated that he wanted to harm himself, but surrendered his weapon to authorities.

“He was just really going through a rough time and voluntarily agreed to let us take him to the hospital to meet with a counselor from Mid-Columbia Center for Living,” said Magill.



He said the incident took about 30 minutes to resolve.

Once he determined that students and school staff were not in danger, Magill notified District 21 administrators that the lockout could be lifted.